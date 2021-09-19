Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 18)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;4;1;.800

Alexandria;3;1;.750

Pendleton Heights;3;2;.600

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Frankton;2;3;.400

Madison-Grant;2;3;.400

Anderson;1;4;.200

Elwood;0;4;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (girls);8;2;1;.800

Pendleton Heights (boys);7;4;0;.636

Liberty Christian (coed);4;4;1;.500

Anderson Prep (coed);1;9;1;.100

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (boys);0;7;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;7;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;21;3;.875

Daleville;14;3;.824

Madison-Grant;18;4;.818

Frankton;12;5;.706

Lapel;11;5;.688

Alexandria;9;8;.529

Liberty Christian;5;9;.357

Elwood;6;11;.353

Shenandoah;3;11;.214

Anderson;2;10;.167

Anderson Prep;2;11;.154

