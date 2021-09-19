Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 18)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;4;1;.800
Alexandria;3;1;.750
Pendleton Heights;3;2;.600
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Frankton;2;3;.400
Madison-Grant;2;3;.400
Anderson;1;4;.200
Elwood;0;4;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (girls);8;2;1;.800
Pendleton Heights (boys);7;4;0;.636
Liberty Christian (coed);4;4;1;.500
Anderson Prep (coed);1;9;1;.100
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (boys);0;7;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;7;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;21;3;.875
Daleville;14;3;.824
Madison-Grant;18;4;.818
Frankton;12;5;.706
Lapel;11;5;.688
Alexandria;9;8;.529
Liberty Christian;5;9;.357
Elwood;6;11;.353
Shenandoah;3;11;.214
Anderson;2;10;.167
Anderson Prep;2;11;.154
