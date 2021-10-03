Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 2)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;5;2;.714
Shenandoah;4;2;.667
Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571
Alexandria;3;3;.500
Madison-Grant;3;4;.429
Frankton;2;5;.286
Anderson;1;4;.200
Elwood;0;6;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);10;6;0;.625
Pendleton Heights (girls);8;6;1;.571
Liberty Christian (coed);6;6;1;.500
Anderson Prep (coed);1;12;1;.077
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (girls);0;9;0;.000
Anderson (boys);0;12;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;26;3;.897
Madison-Grant;22;5;.815
Daleville;17;7;.708
Alexandria;15;9;.625
Frankton;16;10;.615
Lapel;14;10;.583
Liberty Christian;7;14;.333
Elwood;7;16;.304
Anderson;5;15;.250
Shenandoah;4;16;.200
Anderson Prep;2;14;.125
