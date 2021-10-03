Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 2)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;5;2;.714

Shenandoah;4;2;.667

Pendleton Heights;4;3;.571

Alexandria;3;3;.500

Madison-Grant;3;4;.429

Frankton;2;5;.286

Anderson;1;4;.200

Elwood;0;6;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);10;6;0;.625

Pendleton Heights (girls);8;6;1;.571

Liberty Christian (coed);6;6;1;.500

Anderson Prep (coed);1;12;1;.077

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (girls);0;9;0;.000

Anderson (boys);0;12;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;26;3;.897

Madison-Grant;22;5;.815

Daleville;17;7;.708

Alexandria;15;9;.625

Frankton;16;10;.615

Lapel;14;10;.583

Liberty Christian;7;14;.333

Elwood;7;16;.304

Anderson;5;15;.250

Shenandoah;4;16;.200

Anderson Prep;2;14;.125

