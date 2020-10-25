Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 24)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;8;2;.800
Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700
Shenandoah;7;3;.700
Alexandria;3-7;.300
Madison-Grant;2;5;.286
Anderson;2;7;.222
Elwood;1;7;.125
Frankton;1;9;.100
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;20;9;.690
Alexandria;22;10;.688
x-Madison-Grant;24;12;.667
Frankton;20;11;.645
Lapel;14;9;.609
Shenandoah;17;12;.586
Elwood;9;22;.290
Daleville;6;16;.272
Liberty Christian;3;11;.214
Anderson;4;18;.182
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
x-denotes sectional champion
