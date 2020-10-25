Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 24)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;8;2;.800

Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700

Shenandoah;7;3;.700

Alexandria;3-7;.300

Madison-Grant;2;5;.286

Anderson;2;7;.222

Elwood;1;7;.125

Frankton;1;9;.100

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;20;9;.690

Alexandria;22;10;.688

x-Madison-Grant;24;12;.667

Frankton;20;11;.645

Lapel;14;9;.609

Shenandoah;17;12;.586

Elwood;9;22;.290

Daleville;6;16;.272

Liberty Christian;3;11;.214

Anderson;4;18;.182

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

x-denotes sectional champion

