Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 24)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;5;1;.833

Alexandria;4;2;.667

Anderson;3;3;.500

Lapel;3;3;.500

Shenandoah;3;3;.500

Frankton;2;4;.333

Pendleton Heights;2;4;.333

Elwood;0;6;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Lapel (girls);8;5;1;.615

Pendleton Heights (boys);7;6;0;.538

Pendleton Heights (girls);7;6;0;.538

Liberty Christian(coed);4;9;0;.308

Anderson (boys);3;9;0;.250

APA (coed);0;12;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;13;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;23;4;.852

Madison-Grant;18;5;.783

Daleville;14;5;.737

Pendleton Heights;17;8;.680

Lapel;15;8;.652

Alexandria;13;10;.565

Liberty Christian;7;12;.368

Anderson;3;12;.200

Elwood;4;17;.190

Shenandoah;4;22;.154

Anderson Prep;2;15;.118

