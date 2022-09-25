Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 24)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;5;1;.833
Alexandria;4;2;.667
Anderson;3;3;.500
Lapel;3;3;.500
Shenandoah;3;3;.500
Frankton;2;4;.333
Pendleton Heights;2;4;.333
Elwood;0;6;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Lapel (girls);8;5;1;.615
Pendleton Heights (boys);7;6;0;.538
Pendleton Heights (girls);7;6;0;.538
Liberty Christian(coed);4;9;0;.308
Anderson (boys);3;9;0;.250
APA (coed);0;12;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;13;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;23;4;.852
Madison-Grant;18;5;.783
Daleville;14;5;.737
Pendleton Heights;17;8;.680
Lapel;15;8;.652
Alexandria;13;10;.565
Liberty Christian;7;12;.368
Anderson;3;12;.200
Elwood;4;17;.190
Shenandoah;4;22;.154
Anderson Prep;2;15;.118