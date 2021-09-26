Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 25)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;5;1;.833
Alexandria;3;2;.600
Shenandoah;3;2;.600
Pendleton Heights;3;3;.500
Frankton;2;4;.333
Madison-Grant;2;4;.333
Anderson;1;4;.200
Elwood;0;5;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);9;4;0;.692
Pendleton Heights (girls);8;4;1;.667
Liberty Christian (coed);6;4;1;.600
Anderson Prep (coed);1;10;1;.091
Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000
Anderson (girls);0;8;0;.000
Anderson (boys);0;9;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;24;3;.889
Madison-Grant;20;4;.833
Daleville;17;5;.773
Frankton;15;8;.652
Lapel;13;8;.619
Alexandria;11;9;.550
Liberty Christian;7;12;.368
Elwood;6;14;.300
Anderson;5;13;.278
Shenandoah;3;14;.176
Anderson Prep;2;13;.133
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.