Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 25)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;5;1;.833

Alexandria;3;2;.600

Shenandoah;3;2;.600

Pendleton Heights;3;3;.500

Frankton;2;4;.333

Madison-Grant;2;4;.333

Anderson;1;4;.200

Elwood;0;5;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);9;4;0;.692

Pendleton Heights (girls);8;4;1;.667

Liberty Christian (coed);6;4;1;.600

Anderson Prep (coed);1;10;1;.091

Daleville (coed);0;3;1;.000

Anderson (girls);0;8;0;.000

Anderson (boys);0;9;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;24;3;.889

Madison-Grant;20;4;.833

Daleville;17;5;.773

Frankton;15;8;.652

Lapel;13;8;.619

Alexandria;11;9;.550

Liberty Christian;7;12;.368

Elwood;6;14;.300

Anderson;5;13;.278

Shenandoah;3;14;.176

Anderson Prep;2;13;.133

