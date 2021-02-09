Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 77, Randolph Southern 47
Frankton 54, Daleville 34
--J. Davenport (F) 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals
--Gothrup (D) 12 points, 2 steals
Pendleton Heights 55, Muncie Central 53
Fishers 72, Anderson 57
Elwood 65, Southern Wells 57
Central Christian 69, Anderson Prep 45
Liberty Christian 90, Tri 51
--Nunn (LC) 20 points
Winchester 64, Madison-Grant 49
--Brown (MG) 17 points, 9 rebounds
Heritage Christian 55, Lapel 46
Gymnastics
Football
Indiana Football Coaches Association
Region 5 All-Stars
--Marcus Armstrong, senior, OLB/SS, Anderson
Region 8 All-Stars
--Luke Bays, senior, LB, Pendleton Heights
