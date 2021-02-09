Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 77, Randolph Southern 47

Frankton 54, Daleville 34

--J. Davenport (F) 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals

--Gothrup (D) 12 points, 2 steals

Pendleton Heights 55, Muncie Central 53

Fishers 72, Anderson 57

Elwood 65, Southern Wells 57

Central Christian 69, Anderson Prep 45

Liberty Christian 90, Tri 51

--Nunn (LC) 20 points

Winchester 64, Madison-Grant 49

--Brown (MG) 17 points, 9 rebounds

Heritage Christian 55, Lapel 46

Gymnastics

Football

Indiana Football Coaches Association

Region 5 All-Stars

--Marcus Armstrong, senior, OLB/SS, Anderson

Region 8 All-Stars

--Luke Bays, senior, LB, Pendleton Heights

