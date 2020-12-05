Boys Basketball
Anderson 67, New Castle 41
--Wills (A) 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
Madison-Grant 61, Norwell 45
Liberty Christian 75, Ft. Wayne Northside 70
--Nunn (LC) 33 points, 12 rebounds
Daleville 70, Elwood 50
Boys Swimming
Tipton Invitational--Tipton 156, Eastern (Greentown) 71, Lewis Cass 29, Elwood 26
--Huff (E) 2nd place 100 backstroke
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights 70, Greenfield-Central 33
--Lloyd (PH) 17 points, 13 rebounds
Shenandoah 54, Union County 40
--Perry (S) 18 points
Girls Swimming
Tipton Invitational--Tipton 154, Eastern (Greentown) 69, Lewis Cass 62, Elwood 26
--Moon (E) 2nd place 50 freestlye
Wrestling
New Castle Invitational
--Frankton 60, Knightstown 12
--Frankton 36, New Castle 27
--Frankton 51, Ft. Wayne Southside 24
--Indianapolis North Central 40, Frankton 33
--Beech Grove 45, Frankton 27
--Beech Grove 42, Pendleton Heights 27
--Pendleton Heights 39, Shelbyville 35
--Pendleton Heights 42, New Castle 31
--Pendleton Heights 66, Knightstown 6
--Indianapolis North Central 35, Pendleton Heights 30
Maconaquah Invitational
--Lapel 42, Marion 35
--Lapel 60, Rossville 12
--Lapel 60, Tri-Central 12
--Lapel 59, Tipton 12
--Maconaquah 43, Lapel 36
Union City Quad-Dual
--Daleville 58, Woodlan 18
--Daleville 60, Union City 15
--Daleville 67, Wapahani 12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.