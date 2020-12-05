Boys Basketball

Anderson 67, New Castle 41

--Wills (A) 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks

Madison-Grant 61, Norwell 45

Liberty Christian 75, Ft. Wayne Northside 70

--Nunn (LC) 33 points, 12 rebounds

Daleville 70, Elwood 50

Boys Swimming

Tipton Invitational--Tipton 156, Eastern (Greentown) 71, Lewis Cass 29, Elwood 26

--Huff (E) 2nd place 100 backstroke

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights 70, Greenfield-Central 33

--Lloyd (PH) 17 points, 13 rebounds

Shenandoah 54, Union County 40

--Perry (S) 18 points

Girls Swimming

Tipton Invitational--Tipton 154, Eastern (Greentown) 69, Lewis Cass 62, Elwood 26

--Moon (E) 2nd place 50 freestlye

Wrestling

New Castle Invitational

--Frankton 60, Knightstown 12

--Frankton 36, New Castle 27

--Frankton 51, Ft. Wayne Southside 24

--Indianapolis North Central 40, Frankton 33

--Beech Grove 45, Frankton 27

--Beech Grove 42, Pendleton Heights 27

--Pendleton Heights 39, Shelbyville 35

--Pendleton Heights 42, New Castle 31

--Pendleton Heights 66, Knightstown 6

--Indianapolis North Central 35, Pendleton Heights 30

Maconaquah Invitational

--Lapel 42, Marion 35

--Lapel 60, Rossville 12

--Lapel 60, Tri-Central 12

--Lapel 59, Tipton 12

--Maconaquah 43, Lapel 36

Union City Quad-Dual

--Daleville 58, Woodlan 18

--Daleville 60, Union City 15

--Daleville 67, Wapahani 12

