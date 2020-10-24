Boys Cross Country Semistate
At Huntington University--Hamilton Southeastern 109, Ft. Wayne Concordia 124, Fishers 124, Carroll 165, Goshen 188, Penn 206, Northridge 214, Homestead 219, Bellmont 239, Bishop Dwenger 256, Westview 278, Wabash 303, Northwood 368, Pendleton Heights 369, New Haven 371, Oak Hill 385, Monroe Central 391, South Bend Adams 411, Waphani 413
--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 55th
--Price (Liberty Christian) 93rd
--Smith (Frankton) 108th
--Reese (Elwood) 114th
Girls Cross Country Semistate
At Huntington University--Carroll 46, Hamilton Southeastern 74, Ft. Wayne Concordia 124, Fishers 171, Penn 183, Homestead 200, Huntington North 202, Northridge 205, Ft. Wayne South 245, Leo 282, Bishop Dwenger 299, Norwell 317, Oak Hill 327, Delta 346, Pendleton Heights 410, South Bend St. Joseph 411, Elkhart 412, Woodlan 432, Mishawaka 440, Yorktown 491
--Jones (Pendleton Heights) 70th
Volleyball Regional Semifinals (At Elwood)
Madison-Grant 3, Carroll 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)
Wapahani 3, South Adams 1 (25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22)
Volleyball Regional Championship (At Elwood)
Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-23)
