Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Frankton 61, Sheridan 23

--Collins (F) 12 points, 5 steals

Wrestling

Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)

--Madison-Grant 34, Eastbrook 22

--Mississinewa 45, Madison-Grant 36

--Oak Hill 75, Madison-Grant 6

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55

--House (LC) 23 points

Yorktown 51, Madison-Grant 40

Frankton 56, Wapahani 45

Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45

Boys Swimming

Anderson 102, Pendleton Heights 78

Girls Basketball

Delta 38, Daleville 29

Liberty Christian 43, Beech Grove 40

--Rees (LC) 24 points, 11 rebounds

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 135, Anderson 51

