Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Frankton 61, Sheridan 23
--Collins (F) 12 points, 5 steals
Wrestling
Grant 4 (at Madison-Grant)
--Madison-Grant 34, Eastbrook 22
--Mississinewa 45, Madison-Grant 36
--Oak Hill 75, Madison-Grant 6
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55
--House (LC) 23 points
Yorktown 51, Madison-Grant 40
Frankton 56, Wapahani 45
Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45
Boys Swimming
Anderson 102, Pendleton Heights 78
Girls Basketball
Delta 38, Daleville 29
Liberty Christian 43, Beech Grove 40
--Rees (LC) 24 points, 11 rebounds
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 135, Anderson 51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.