Boys Swimming
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 92, Anderson 82
Girls Basketball
Shenandoah 56, Daleville 44
Noblesville 73, Pendleton Heights 56
--K. Warfel (PH) 19 points, 9 rebounds
Alexandria 64, Elwood 14
Coed Swimming
Elwood 136, Wabash 108
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
It's time to vote for the best food, venues and people of Madison County. Meet your Best of Madison County 2022 finalists.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.