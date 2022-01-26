Boys Swimming

(Tue) Hamilton Heights 92, Anderson 82

Girls Basketball

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 44

Noblesville 73, Pendleton Heights 56

--K. Warfel (PH) 19 points, 9 rebounds

Alexandria 64, Elwood 14

Coed Swimming

Elwood 136, Wabash 108

Tags

Trending Video