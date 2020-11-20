Girls Basketball
Elwood 64, Liberty Christian 28
--Crawford (E) 21 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists
--Rees (LC) 11 points, 9 rebounds
Frankton 55, Lapel 23
--Thomas (F) 16 points, 7 rebounds
Oak Hill 33, Madison-Grant 21
--Greene (MG) 9 points
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: November 20, 2020 @ 11:16 pm
