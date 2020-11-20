Girls Basketball

Elwood 64, Liberty Christian 28

--Crawford (E) 21 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists

--Rees (LC) 11 points, 9 rebounds

Frankton 55, Lapel 23

--Thomas (F) 16 points, 7 rebounds

Oak Hill 33, Madison-Grant 21

--Greene (MG) 9 points

