Boys Soccer

Anderson Prep 3, Wapahani 1

--Rodriguez (A) 3 goals

Boys Tennis

New Palestine 3, Shenandoah 2

Madison Count Semifinals

--Lapel 5, Elwood 0

--Madison-Grant 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Consolation bracket

--Alexandria 3, Frankton 2

Girls Golf

(Wed) Pendleton Heights 178, Yorktown 195

--K.McKenney (PH) 40 (medalist)

Wapahani 188, Shenandoah 189

--Craig (S) 42

Girls Soccer

(Wed) Tipton 2, Pendleton Heights 0

Pendleton Heights 8, Richmond 0

--Browning (PH) 4 goals

Volleyball

(Wed) Shenandoah 3, Sheridan 0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-19)

--Lohrey (S) 9 aces

Shenandoah 3, Frankton 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23)

--Hill (S) 8 kills, block, 3 aces

--Klettheimer (F) 8 kills

Knightstown 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-12)

Elwood 3, Anderson 2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13)

--Swanson (A) 16 kills, 4 aces

