Boys Soccer
Anderson Prep 3, Wapahani 1
--Rodriguez (A) 3 goals
Boys Tennis
New Palestine 3, Shenandoah 2
Madison Count Semifinals
--Lapel 5, Elwood 0
--Madison-Grant 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Consolation bracket
--Alexandria 3, Frankton 2
Girls Golf
(Wed) Pendleton Heights 178, Yorktown 195
--K.McKenney (PH) 40 (medalist)
Wapahani 188, Shenandoah 189
--Craig (S) 42
Girls Soccer
(Wed) Tipton 2, Pendleton Heights 0
Pendleton Heights 8, Richmond 0
--Browning (PH) 4 goals
Volleyball
(Wed) Shenandoah 3, Sheridan 0 (25-21, 25-10, 25-19)
--Lohrey (S) 9 aces
Shenandoah 3, Frankton 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23)
--Hill (S) 8 kills, block, 3 aces
--Klettheimer (F) 8 kills
Knightstown 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-12)
Elwood 3, Anderson 2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13)
--Swanson (A) 16 kills, 4 aces
