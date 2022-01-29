Boys Basketball
Daleville 95, Indiana Deaf 49
--Adams (D) 37 points (11 made 3-pt baskets)
--Leisure (D) 20 assists (school record)
Westfield 56, Liberty Christian 47
--House (LC) 20 points
Wabash 59, Alexandria 45
Monroe Central 37, Shenandoah 27
Madison-Grant 70, Bluffton 24
Anderson 69, Lawrence Central 66
--Wills (A) 18 points, 8 assists
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Pendleton Heights 44
--Gustin (PH) 13 points
Tri-Central 54, Frankton 50
--Schwinn (F) 16 points, 7 rebounds
Oak Hill 51, Lapel 40
International 72, Anderson Prep 53
--Scott (A) 17 points
Wrestling Sectionals
At Delta--Delta 208, Yorktown 204, Cowan 179, Monroe Central 168, Daleville 162, Winchester 109, Muncie Central 94, Wapahani 43, Wes-Del 38, Randolph Southern 10
At Elwood--Hamilton Heights 255.5, Noblesville 234.5, Pendleton Heights 158.5, Alexandria 153, Frankton 123, Anderson 95, Guerin Catholic 64, Lapel 62, Tipton 48, Elwood 38
At Oak Hill--Oak Hill 257, Western 247, Kokomo 195, Eastern (Greentown) 150.5, Marion 91, Eastbrook 75.5, Madison-Grant 58, Mississinewa 58, Tri-Central 58, Northwestern 34, Taylor 10
At Tri--Centerville 310.5, New Castle 162, Northeastern 154, Richmond 129, Hagerstown 99.5, Cambridge City Lincoln 94, Shenandoah 92.5, Tri 68, Knightstown 64, Blue River Valley 0
