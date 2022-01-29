Boys Basketball

Daleville 95, Indiana Deaf 49

--Adams (D) 37 points (11 made 3-pt baskets)

--Leisure (D) 20 assists (school record)

Westfield 56, Liberty Christian 47

--House (LC) 20 points

Wabash 59, Alexandria 45

Monroe Central 37, Shenandoah 27

Madison-Grant 70, Bluffton 24

Anderson 69, Lawrence Central 66

--Wills (A) 18 points, 8 assists

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Pendleton Heights 44

--Gustin (PH) 13 points

Tri-Central 54, Frankton 50

--Schwinn (F) 16 points, 7 rebounds

Oak Hill 51, Lapel 40

International 72, Anderson Prep 53

--Scott (A) 17 points

Wrestling Sectionals

At Delta--Delta 208, Yorktown 204, Cowan 179, Monroe Central 168, Daleville 162, Winchester 109, Muncie Central 94, Wapahani 43, Wes-Del 38, Randolph Southern 10

At Elwood--Hamilton Heights 255.5, Noblesville 234.5, Pendleton Heights 158.5, Alexandria 153, Frankton 123, Anderson 95, Guerin Catholic 64, Lapel 62, Tipton 48, Elwood 38

At Oak Hill--Oak Hill 257, Western 247, Kokomo 195, Eastern (Greentown) 150.5, Marion 91, Eastbrook 75.5, Madison-Grant 58, Mississinewa 58, Tri-Central 58, Northwestern 34, Taylor 10

At Tri--Centerville 310.5, New Castle 162, Northeastern 154, Richmond 129, Hagerstown 99.5, Cambridge City Lincoln 94, Shenandoah 92.5, Tri 68, Knightstown 64, Blue River Valley 0

