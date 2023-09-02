Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Gold)--Lapel 65, Clinton Prairie 132, Eastern Hancock 138, Northwestern 170, Heritage 171, Muncie Burris 176, Adams Central 191, Southern Wells 200, Madison-Grant 208, Monroe Central 225, Clinton Central 238, Bishop Luers 238, Canterbury 301, Tipton 307, Wisdom Builders 329, Wes-Del 391
--Smith (L) 1st
--Kelich (MG) 28th
Marion Invitational (Elite)--Warsaw 71, Concordia Lutheran 76, Mt. Vernon 113, Angola 128, Chesterton 139, Crown Point 157, Lawrence North 162, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 171, Pendleton Heights 210, Leo 212, Richmond 267, Northeastern 357, West Noble 359
--Coggins (PH) 16th
--Smith (Frankton) 18th
Union City Invitational--Rushville 46, Cowan 57, Blue River Valley 60, New Haven 81, Anderson Prep 134, Union County 151
--Taylor (APA) 19th
Boys Soccer
Yorktown 6, Liberty Christian 1
--Fuller (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
Richmond Invitational--Pendleton Heights 41, Marion 40, East Central 32, Connersville 31, Richmond 11, Franklin County 9, Muncie Central 7, Mixed 5
--Kean (PH) No. 3 singles, 1st place
--Thorsen/Haugh (PH) No. 2 doubles, 1st place
Girls Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Purple)--Norwell 72, Pendleton Heights 78, Bishop Dwenger 82, Marion 134, New Palestine 151, New Castle 157, Richmond 159, Concord 161, Ft. Wayne Snider 190, Bellmont 234, Dekalb 250
--Walker (PH) 1st
Marion Invitational (Elite)
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd (SR 17:12.7)
Marion Invitational (Gold)--Adams Central 34, Monroe Central 52, Churubusco 105, Bishop Luers 143, Frankton 146, Randolph Southern 154, Clinton Central 173, Heritage 184, Muncie Burris 193, Wisdom Builder 202
--Combs (Lapel) 11th
--Karnes-Hatfield (F) 19th
Girls Soccer
Yorktown 15, Elwood 0
Volleyball
Liberty Christian Invitational
--Union (Modoc) 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-23, 25-18)
--Liberty Christian 2, Purdue Poly 0 (25-17, 25-20)
University 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-19)
Seton Catholic 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-16)
Paul Loggan Invitational (at North Central)
--North Central 2, Pendleton Heights 0
--Pendleton Heights 2, New Castle 1 (25-18, 24-26, 15-10)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Perry Meridian 1 (25-22, 24-26, 15-11)