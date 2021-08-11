Girls Golf

Lapel 161, Daleville 197

--C. Renihan (L) 36 (Medalist)

--Beeson (L) 37

--Denney (D) 48

--Capes (D) 48

Taylor 208, Elwood 229

--Savage (E) 51

Shenandoah 220, New Castle Inc.

--Chandler (S) 47 (Medalist)

