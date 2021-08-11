Girls Golf
Lapel 161, Daleville 197
--C. Renihan (L) 36 (Medalist)
--Beeson (L) 37
--Denney (D) 48
--Capes (D) 48
Taylor 208, Elwood 229
--Savage (E) 51
Shenandoah 220, New Castle Inc.
--Chandler (S) 47 (Medalist)
Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 11:31 pm
|
