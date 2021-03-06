Saturday's Area Results
Sectional Championships
Sectional 9 (at Richmond)
Mt. Vernon 69, Anderson 65
--Ingram (A) 18 points, 7 rebounds
Sectional 40 (at Elwood)
Wapahani 45, Frankton 41
--Mills (F) 16 points
Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)
Shenandoah 61, Eastern Hancock 38
--Bennett (S) 17 points, 5 assists
Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)
Cowan 55, Liberty Christian 53
--Nunn (LC) 28 points
Gymnastics Regional (at Portage)--Chesterton 112.825, Lake Central 111.775, Valparaiso 111.575, Harrison 108.725, Lafayette Jefferson 102.650, Lapel 102.600
--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) advances to state (all-around)
