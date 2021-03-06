Saturday's Area Results

Sectional Championships

Sectional 9 (at Richmond)

Mt. Vernon 69, Anderson 65

--Ingram (A) 18 points, 7 rebounds

Sectional 40 (at Elwood)

Wapahani 45, Frankton 41

--Mills (F) 16 points

Sectional 41 (at Shenandoah)

Shenandoah 61, Eastern Hancock 38

--Bennett (S) 17 points, 5 assists

Sectional 55 (at Wes-Del)

Cowan 55, Liberty Christian 53

--Nunn (LC) 28 points

Gymnastics Regional (at Portage)--Chesterton 112.825, Lake Central 111.775, Valparaiso 111.575, Harrison 108.725, Lafayette Jefferson 102.650, Lapel 102.600

--Madi Carpenter (Lapel) advances to state (all-around)

Tags

Trending Video