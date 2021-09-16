Boys Soccer
University 9, Liberty Christian 0
Knightstown 7, Anderson Prep 1
Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 1
--Hovermale (PH) goal
Marion 4, Anderson 1
Boys Tennis
(Wed) Marion 3, Frankton 2
Lapel 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Erwin (L) def Ritchey (PH) 6-0, 6-0
--2S I.Bair (L) def Mills (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Perny (PH) def Kimmerling (L) 6-2, 1-6, 6-2
--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Stoker/Jones (PH) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Poynter/Humerickhouse (L) 6-1, 1-6, 6-0
Greenfield-Central 5, Alexandria 0
Frankton 5, Taylor 0
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Elwood 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19)
--Crawford (E) 5 kills, 2 blocks
Daleville 3, Muncie Central 1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-18)
Pendleton Heights 3, New Palestine 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-19)
--A.Ross (P) 16 kills
University 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-22, 25-23, 26-24)
Alexandria 3, Lapel 1 (24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.