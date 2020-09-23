Boys Soccer
(Tue) New Castle 2, Pendleton Heights 0
Boys Tennis
(Tue) Alexandria 5, Blackford 0
--1S Stinefield (A) def Thompson (B) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Bates (A) def Fortino (B) 6-0, 6-0
--3S DeVault (A) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Clark/Matthews (A) def Wolfgang/Keplinger (B) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Ward/Lipps (A) def walkover
(Tue) Hamilton Heights 3, Lapel 2
Lapel 4, Shenandoah 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Holdren (S) 6-1, 6-1
--2S I. Bair (L) def Waggener (S) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Conner (S) def Gooding (L) 6-2, 6-0
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Myers/Toffolo (S) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Bailey/Humerickhouse (L) def Mathes/Jennings (S) 5-7, 6-2, 10-8
Mississinewa 4, Frankton 1
Delta 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
(Tue) Lapel 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-4, 25-3, 25-5)
Shenandoah 3, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19)
Alexandria 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-17)
Mississinewa 3, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-16)
--Crawford (E) 11 kills, 3 blocks
Frankton 3, Wes-Del 1
Wabash 3, Madison-Grant 2 (16-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 16-14)
