Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 89, Seton Catholic 65

--Jeffers (LC) 21 points

Blackford 70, Elwood 45

--Reese (E) 15 points

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Frankton 73, Muncie Burris 53

Girls Basketball Sectional First Round

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Anderson 49, Muncie Central 45

--Allen (A) 13 points

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Frankton 60, Alexandria 41

--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds

--Stansberry (A) 18 points

Lapel 75, Elwood 14

--Renihan (L) 15 points, 4 assists

--McCleery (E) 5 pts, block

Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)

Tri-Central 59, Liberty Christian 30

Tags

Trending Video