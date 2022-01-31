Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 89, Seton Catholic 65
--Jeffers (LC) 21 points
Blackford 70, Elwood 45
--Reese (E) 15 points
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Frankton 73, Muncie Burris 53
Girls Basketball Sectional First Round
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Anderson 49, Muncie Central 45
--Allen (A) 13 points
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Frankton 60, Alexandria 41
--Bates (F) 17 points, 9 rebounds
--Stansberry (A) 18 points
Lapel 75, Elwood 14
--Renihan (L) 15 points, 4 assists
--McCleery (E) 5 pts, block
Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)
Tri-Central 59, Liberty Christian 30
