Boys Basketball

Alexandria 65, Elwood 28

Anderson 65, Lafayette Jeff 58

--Ingram (A) 15 points, 10 rebounds

New Palestine 61, Pendleton Heights 53

Hamilton Heights 55, Lapel 38

Frankton 53, Madison-Grant 50

--Schwinn (F) 22 points

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights 67, New Palestine 65 (OT)

--W.Warfel (PH) 24 points

Wrestling

Daleville 40, Purdue Polytechnic 31

CIC Championships (at Oak Hill)

--Elwood 39, Blackford 12

--Oak Hill 84, Elwood 0

--Oak Hill 68, Frankton 12

--Madison-Grant 48, Mississinewa 33

--Madison-Grant 42, Eastbrook 30

