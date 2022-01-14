Boys Basketball
Alexandria 65, Elwood 28
Anderson 65, Lafayette Jeff 58
--Ingram (A) 15 points, 10 rebounds
New Palestine 61, Pendleton Heights 53
Hamilton Heights 55, Lapel 38
Frankton 53, Madison-Grant 50
--Schwinn (F) 22 points
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights 67, New Palestine 65 (OT)
--W.Warfel (PH) 24 points
Wrestling
Daleville 40, Purdue Polytechnic 31
CIC Championships (at Oak Hill)
--Elwood 39, Blackford 12
--Oak Hill 84, Elwood 0
--Oak Hill 68, Frankton 12
--Madison-Grant 48, Mississinewa 33
--Madison-Grant 42, Eastbrook 30
