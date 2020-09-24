Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 4, Indianapolis Shortridge 0

--Josh. Cabello (LC) 3 goals

Pendleton Heights 3, Mt. Vernon 2

Boys Tennis

Alexandria 4, Elwood 1

Girls Soccer

(Wed) New Palestine 4, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

(Wed) Hamilton Heights 3, Lapel 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-13)

Madison-Grant 3, Tri-Central 0 (25-6, 25-18, 25-20)

Richmond 3, Anderson 0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-18)

Wapahani 3, Alexandria 1 (25-9, 24-26, 25-20, 25-10)

Muncie Burris 3, Frankton 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-13)

Elwood 3, Blackford 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-11)

--Morris (E) 13 assists, 2 aces

Shenandoah 3, Hagerstown 1 (25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21)

