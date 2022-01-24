Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Northwestern 64, Elwood 29
--Sallee (E) 10 points
Girls Basketball
Daleville 44, Liberty Christian 38
--Voss (D) 22 points, 14 rebounds
--Rees (LC) 17 points, 6 steals
Eastbrook 62, Elwood 9
Pendleton Heights 61, Eastern Hancock 47
--K. Warfel (PH) 34 points
Alexandria 78, Anderson Prep 17
--Stansberry (A) 35 points, 13 steals
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Guerin Catholic 68, Liberty Christian 58
--House (LC) 19 points
Blackford 62, Daleville 50
Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 133, Liberty Christian 16
Tipton 126, Elwood 52
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep 38, Providence Cristo Rey 10
Frankton 64, Mississinewa 32
--Collins (F) 15 points, 4 steals
Lapel 45, Wapahani 31
--Haseman (L) 12 points
Warren Central 85, Anderson 34
Liberty Christian 49, Legacy 14
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 151, Liberty Christian 26
Tipton 84, Elwood 31
