Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Northwestern 64, Elwood 29

--Sallee (E) 10 points

Girls Basketball

Daleville 44, Liberty Christian 38

--Voss (D) 22 points, 14 rebounds

--Rees (LC) 17 points, 6 steals

Eastbrook 62, Elwood 9

Pendleton Heights 61, Eastern Hancock 47

--K. Warfel (PH) 34 points

Alexandria 78, Anderson Prep 17

--Stansberry (A) 35 points, 13 steals

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Guerin Catholic 68, Liberty Christian 58

--House (LC) 19 points

Blackford 62, Daleville 50

Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 133, Liberty Christian 16

Tipton 126, Elwood 52

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep 38, Providence Cristo Rey 10

Frankton 64, Mississinewa 32

--Collins (F) 15 points, 4 steals

Lapel 45, Wapahani 31

--Haseman (L) 12 points

Warren Central 85, Anderson 34

Liberty Christian 49, Legacy 14

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 151, Liberty Christian 26

Tipton 84, Elwood 31

