Monday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 6, Hagerstown 2
--Spillman (F) 2-2, HR, 4 RBI
Boys Track and Field
Frankton 91, Pendleton Heights 40
--Harrison (F) 100 meters, 200 meters
--Coggins (PH) 1600 meters
Girls Track and Field
Frankton 76, Pendleton Heights 44
--S.Duncan (F) 100 meters, shot put, long jump
--K.Warfel (PH) 200 meters, 400 meters
Tuesday's Results
Baseball
New Castle 17, Pendleton Heights 8
--Frakes (PH) 2-4, HR, 2 R
Guerin Catholic 5, Frankton 2
Softball
Frankton 6, Lapel 1
--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 1 H, 10 K; 3B, RBI
--Everman (L) 1-2, 2B, RBI
Liberty Christian 8, Indiana School for the Deaf 5
--Watson (LC) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI