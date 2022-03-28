Monday's Results

Baseball

Frankton 6, Hagerstown 2

--Spillman (F) 2-2, HR, 4 RBI

Boys Track and Field

Frankton 91, Pendleton Heights 40

--Harrison (F) 100 meters, 200 meters

--Coggins (PH) 1600 meters

Girls Track and Field

Frankton 76, Pendleton Heights 44

--S.Duncan (F) 100 meters, shot put, long jump

--K.Warfel (PH) 200 meters, 400 meters

Tuesday's Results

Baseball

New Castle 17, Pendleton Heights 8

--Frakes (PH) 2-4, HR, 2 R

Guerin Catholic 5, Frankton 2

Softball

Frankton 6, Lapel 1

--Coppess (F) 7 IP, 1 H, 10 K; 3B, RBI

--Everman (L) 1-2, 2B, RBI

Liberty Christian 8, Indiana School for the Deaf 5

--Watson (LC) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

