Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Taylor University County Clash--Yorktown 52, Wapahani 57, Pendleton Heights 89, Muncie Central 116, Frankton 134, Eastbrook 166, Madison-Grant 172, Delta 180, Wes-Del 182, Alexandria 238
--Carpenter (PH) 3rd
--Smith (F) 6th
--Ewer (MG) 29th
--Rowlett (A) 38th
Monroe Central Meister Family Memorial Run--Monroe Central 42, Wabash 100, Blue River Valley 113, Anderson 113, Daleville 147, Cowan 173, Winchester 179, Muncie Burris 183, Union City 190, Southern Wells 217, Blackford 218
--Price (LC) 5th
--Proctor (A) 12th
--E.Colvin (D) 21st
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 6, Tipton 0
--Boiko (LC) 2 goals
Seton Catholic 6, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Peru Invitational
--Peru 3, Alexandria 2
--Twin Lakes 5, Alexandria 0
Connersville Invitational
--Madison-Grant 5, Edinburg 0
--Connersville 5, Madison-Grant 0
Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1
--1S Hyre (GC) def Lewis (L) 6-1, 6-1
--2S I.Bair (L) def White (GC) 6-2, 6-1
--3S Michalek (GC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Weider/Tilley (GC) def Renihan/L.Bair (L) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5
--2D Hunt/Long (GC) def Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) 6-0, 4-6, 6-1
Girls Cross Country
Taylor University County Clash--Pendleton Heights 44, Yorktown 69, Delta 79, Eastbrook 81, Alexandria 117, Wes-Del 157, Wapahani 179, Madison-Grant 212, Frankton 223
--Jarrell (PH) 3rd
--Thomas (A) 10th
--Cline (F) 34th
--Ewer (MG) 37th
Monroe Central Meister Family Memorial Run--Monroe Central 34, Cowan 74, Blackford 75, Southern Wells 94, Winchester 124, Randolph Southern 133, Union County 167
--O.Covert (Daleville) 6th
--Acosta (Anderson) 7th
--Wall (Liberty Christian) 35th
Girls Golf
Monroe Central Invitational (At Hickory Hills)--Daleville 372, Delta 399, Winchester 402, Northeastern 409, Waphani 430, Eastbrook 445, South Adams 445, Monroe Central 486, Muncie Central Inc.
--Gick (D) 83 (Medalist)
Madison County Championship (at Fall Creek)--Lapel 341, Pendleton Heights 371, Alexandria 422, Frankton 444, Elwood 486
--Beeson (L) 68 (Medalist)
--Wiggins (PH) 77
--Dean (F) 84
--Cuneo (A) 99
--Staggs (E) 111
Girls Soccer
Pendleton Heights 9, University 1
--Prickett (PH) 2 goals, assist
Volleyball
Madison-Grant Invitational
--Madison-Grant 2, Bluffton 0 (25-9, 25-10)
--Madison-Grant 2, Eastern 0 (25-20, 25-19)
--Madison-Grant 2, Adams Central 0 (25-18, 25-15)
Elwood Invitational
--Elwood 2, Southern Wells 0 (25-9, 25-19)
----Sallee (E) 7 kills, block
--Elwood 2, Manchester 0 (25-16, 30-28)
----Crawford (E) 12 kills, 4 aces
--Elwood 2, Danville 1 (20-25, 25-19, 15-13)
--Tipton 2, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-5)
Indian Creek Invitational
--Alexandria 3, Herron 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-8)
----Warren (A) 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs
--Indian Creek 3, Alexandria 1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22)
