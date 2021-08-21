Saturday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Taylor University County Clash--Yorktown 52, Wapahani 57, Pendleton Heights 89, Muncie Central 116, Frankton 134, Eastbrook 166, Madison-Grant 172, Delta 180, Wes-Del 182, Alexandria 238

--Carpenter (PH) 3rd

--Smith (F) 6th

--Ewer (MG) 29th

--Rowlett (A) 38th

Monroe Central Meister Family Memorial Run--Monroe Central 42, Wabash 100, Blue River Valley 113, Anderson 113, Daleville 147, Cowan 173, Winchester 179, Muncie Burris 183, Union City 190, Southern Wells 217, Blackford 218

--Price (LC) 5th

--Proctor (A) 12th

--E.Colvin (D) 21st

Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 6, Tipton 0

--Boiko (LC) 2 goals

Seton Catholic 6, Anderson Prep 0

Boys Tennis

Peru Invitational

--Peru 3, Alexandria 2

--Twin Lakes 5, Alexandria 0

Connersville Invitational

--Madison-Grant 5, Edinburg 0

--Connersville 5, Madison-Grant 0

Greenfield-Central 4, Lapel 1

--1S Hyre (GC) def Lewis (L) 6-1, 6-1

--2S I.Bair (L) def White (GC) 6-2, 6-1

--3S Michalek (GC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-0, 6-2

--1D Weider/Tilley (GC) def Renihan/L.Bair (L) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5

--2D Hunt/Long (GC) def Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) 6-0, 4-6, 6-1

Girls Cross Country

Taylor University County Clash--Pendleton Heights 44, Yorktown 69, Delta 79, Eastbrook 81, Alexandria 117, Wes-Del 157, Wapahani 179, Madison-Grant 212, Frankton 223

--Jarrell (PH) 3rd

--Thomas (A) 10th

--Cline (F) 34th

--Ewer (MG) 37th

Monroe Central Meister Family Memorial Run--Monroe Central 34, Cowan 74, Blackford 75, Southern Wells 94, Winchester 124, Randolph Southern 133, Union County 167

--O.Covert (Daleville) 6th

--Acosta (Anderson) 7th

--Wall (Liberty Christian) 35th

Girls Golf

Monroe Central Invitational (At Hickory Hills)--Daleville 372, Delta 399, Winchester 402, Northeastern 409, Waphani 430, Eastbrook 445, South Adams 445, Monroe Central 486, Muncie Central Inc.

--Gick (D) 83 (Medalist)

Madison County Championship (at Fall Creek)--Lapel 341, Pendleton Heights 371, Alexandria 422, Frankton 444, Elwood 486

--Beeson (L) 68 (Medalist)

--Wiggins (PH) 77

--Dean (F) 84

--Cuneo (A) 99

--Staggs (E) 111

Girls Soccer

Pendleton Heights 9, University 1

--Prickett (PH) 2 goals, assist

Volleyball

Madison-Grant Invitational

--Madison-Grant 2, Bluffton 0 (25-9, 25-10)

--Madison-Grant 2, Eastern 0 (25-20, 25-19)

--Madison-Grant 2, Adams Central 0 (25-18, 25-15)

Elwood Invitational

--Elwood 2, Southern Wells 0 (25-9, 25-19)

----Sallee (E) 7 kills, block

--Elwood 2, Manchester 0 (25-16, 30-28)

----Crawford (E) 12 kills, 4 aces

--Elwood 2, Danville 1 (20-25, 25-19, 15-13)

--Tipton 2, Elwood 0 (25-22, 25-5)

Indian Creek Invitational

--Alexandria 3, Herron 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-8)

----Warren (A) 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs

--Indian Creek 3, Alexandria 1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22)

