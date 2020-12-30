Boys Basketball
Carmel 44, Anderson 30
--Wills (A) 10 points
Liberty Christian 92, Elwood 47
--Robison (E) 21 points
--Nunn (LC) 33 points
Union City 66, Anderson Prep 45
Hamilton Heights 81, Pendleton Heights 74
--Candiano (PH) 24 points, 4 assists
Hall of Fame Classic (At New Castle)
Shenandoah 74, Blackford 73 (OT)
--Graddy (S) 22 points, 9 rebounds
--McCollough (S) 22 points, 9 rebounds
Blackhawk Christian 66, Shenandoah 59 (OT) (Championship)
Alexandria Tiger Classic (At Alexandria)
Alexandria 67, Southern Wells 57
Greenfield-Central 59, Alexandria 37(Championship)
Girls Basketball
Pendleton Heights 85, New Castle 44
--Davis (PH) 17 points
Daleville 41, Elwood 38
Grant 4 (At Madison-Grant)
Oak Hill 47, Madison-Grant 43 (OT)
--Turner (MG) 18 points, 9 rebounds
Madison-Grant 46, Mississinewa 41 (Third Place)
--Barnett (MG) 15 points
At Wapahani Invitational
Alexandria 61, Morristown 36
Alexandria 65, Wapahani 55 (Championship)
--VanBlair (A) 24 points
--Hosier (A) 17 points
Wrestling
Frankton Invitational
--Batesville 45, Madison-Grant 36
--Madison-Grant 42, Eastern Hancock 39
--Frankton 66, Madison-Grant 18
--Madison-Grant 39, Lutheran 36
--Madison-Grant 66, Knightstown 12
--Frankton 66, Knightstown 18
--Frankton 48, Batesville 27
--Frankton 60, Eastern Hancock 18
--Frankton 39, Lutheran 30
Eastern Holiday Classic
--Alexandria 42, Taylor 24
--Alexandria 48, Tipton 24
--Alexandria 39, Northwestern 34
--Maconaquah 54, Alexandria 27
--Alexandria 48, Eastbrook 18
--Shelbyville 52, Alexandria 27
--Alexandria 38, Carroll 24
--Sheridan 60, Alexandria 24
--Eastern 48, Alexandria 34
