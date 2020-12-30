Boys Basketball

Carmel 44, Anderson 30

--Wills (A) 10 points

Liberty Christian 92, Elwood 47

--Robison (E) 21 points

--Nunn (LC) 33 points

Union City 66, Anderson Prep 45

Hamilton Heights 81, Pendleton Heights 74

--Candiano (PH) 24 points, 4 assists

Hall of Fame Classic (At New Castle)

Shenandoah 74, Blackford 73 (OT)

--Graddy (S) 22 points, 9 rebounds

--McCollough (S) 22 points, 9 rebounds

Blackhawk Christian 66, Shenandoah 59 (OT) (Championship)

Alexandria Tiger Classic (At Alexandria)

Alexandria 67, Southern Wells 57

Greenfield-Central 59, Alexandria 37(Championship)

Girls Basketball

Pendleton Heights 85, New Castle 44

--Davis (PH) 17 points

Daleville 41, Elwood 38

Grant 4 (At Madison-Grant)

Oak Hill 47, Madison-Grant 43 (OT)

--Turner (MG) 18 points, 9 rebounds

Madison-Grant 46, Mississinewa 41 (Third Place)

--Barnett (MG) 15 points

At Wapahani Invitational

Alexandria 61, Morristown 36

Alexandria 65, Wapahani 55 (Championship)

--VanBlair (A) 24 points

--Hosier (A) 17 points

Wrestling

Frankton Invitational

--Batesville 45, Madison-Grant 36

--Madison-Grant 42, Eastern Hancock 39

--Frankton 66, Madison-Grant 18

--Madison-Grant 39, Lutheran 36

--Madison-Grant 66, Knightstown 12

--Frankton 66, Knightstown 18

--Frankton 48, Batesville 27

--Frankton 60, Eastern Hancock 18

--Frankton 39, Lutheran 30

Eastern Holiday Classic

--Alexandria 42, Taylor 24

--Alexandria 48, Tipton 24

--Alexandria 39, Northwestern 34

--Maconaquah 54, Alexandria 27

--Alexandria 48, Eastbrook 18

--Shelbyville 52, Alexandria 27

--Alexandria 38, Carroll 24

--Sheridan 60, Alexandria 24

--Eastern 48, Alexandria 34

