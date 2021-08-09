Monday's Results
Girls Golf
Frankton 211, Alexandria 220, Wes-Del Inc.
--Dean (F) 45 (Medalist)
--Rardin (A) 48
Men's Fast Pitch Softball
Diamonds in the Rough 23, Indy Skinner Connect 1 (4)
--Dezmon Nunn 4-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Wabash Bandits 8, Diamonds in the Rough 3
--Nunn 4 H
Indy Militia 9, Diamonds in the Rough 5
--Gordon Turner 2 H, 2B
Tuesday's Results
Girls Golf
Daleville 182, Shenandoah 218, Tri (Incomplete)
--Gick (D) 41 (Medalist)
--Smith (S) 49
Blue River Valley 213, Muncie Central 223, Elwood 247
--Savage (E) 56
