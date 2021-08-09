Monday's Results

Girls Golf

Frankton 211, Alexandria 220, Wes-Del Inc.

--Dean (F) 45 (Medalist)

--Rardin (A) 48

Men's Fast Pitch Softball

Diamonds in the Rough 23, Indy Skinner Connect 1 (4)

--Dezmon Nunn 4-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Wabash Bandits 8, Diamonds in the Rough 3

--Nunn 4 H

Indy Militia 9, Diamonds in the Rough 5

--Gordon Turner 2 H, 2B

Tuesday's Results

Girls Golf

Daleville 182, Shenandoah 218, Tri (Incomplete)

--Gick (D) 41 (Medalist)

--Smith (S) 49

Blue River Valley 213, Muncie Central 223, Elwood 247

--Savage (E) 56

Tags

Trending Video