Saturday's Results

Baseball

Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)

Pendleton Heights 6, Anderson 2

--Donati (PH) 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI

--Brooks (A) 2-4, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Sectional 39 (At Kokomo)

Madison-Grant 2, Tipton 1

--Yeagy (MG) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K

--Harbert (MG) 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Sectional 40 (At Lapel)

Monroe Central 6, Lapel 5

--Stow (L) 2-4, RBI

Wapahani 10, Alexandria 0

--Pratt (A) 1-2, 2B

Boys Golf

Grant 4 (At Arbor Trace)--Oak Hill 335, Eastbrook 353, Mississinewa 379, Madison-Grant 416

--Price (MG) 99

Tags

Trending Video