Saturday's Results
Baseball
Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)
Pendleton Heights 6, Anderson 2
--Donati (PH) 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI
--Brooks (A) 2-4, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Sectional 39 (At Kokomo)
Madison-Grant 2, Tipton 1
--Yeagy (MG) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K
--Harbert (MG) 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Sectional 40 (At Lapel)
Monroe Central 6, Lapel 5
--Stow (L) 2-4, RBI
Wapahani 10, Alexandria 0
--Pratt (A) 1-2, 2B
Boys Golf
Grant 4 (At Arbor Trace)--Oak Hill 335, Eastbrook 353, Mississinewa 379, Madison-Grant 416
--Price (MG) 99
