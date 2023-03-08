Elementary Basketball
Boys first round
Edgewood Eagles 10 Anderson Elem. 9
Edge- Javin Lark 4 points
Tenth St. 31 Valley Grove 27
VG- Jason Warner 27 points
Semi finals and finals (Saturday at Highland)
9:00 a.m. Edgewood girls (5-0) vs. Tenth St. (2-4)
10:00 a.m. Erskine boys (5-0) vs, Edgewood (2-4 )
11:00 a.m. Anderson Elem. girls (4-1 ) vs. Eastside (4-2)
12:00 p.m. Eastside boys (4-1 ) vs. Tenth St. (1-5)
1:00 p.m. Girls City Championship
2:15 p.m. Boys City Championship
Boys Basketball All-Hoosier Heritage Conference
Josiah Gustin, junior, Pendleton Heights