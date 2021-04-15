Baseball

Shenandoah 12, Eastern Hancock 2

--Baker (S) 2-4, 2B, RBI

Wapahani 11, Daleville 0 (5)

--Danner (D) 1-3, 2B

Boys Golf

Shenandoah 185, Muncie Central 214, Anderson 230

--Alumbaugh (A) 45

--Zody (S) 44

Noblesville 166, Pendleton Heights 175

--Davis (PH) 41

Lapel 173, Clinton Central INC, Elwood INC

--Renihan (L) 40 Medalist

Boys Track and Field

(Wed) Marion 71, Pendleton Heights 61

Daleville 68, Wes-Del 59, Union 20

--Alford (D) shot put, discus

Girls Tennis

New Castle 3, Shenandoah 2

Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals

Frankton 4, Anderson 1

Alexandria 5, Lapel 0

(Consolation) Elwood 4, Madison-Grant 1

(Consolation) Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson Prep 0

Girls Track and Field

(Wed) Pendleton Heights 97, Marion 30

Wes-Del 64, Daleville 55, Union 33

--Sizemore (D) 100, 200

Madison County Softball Tournament Semifinals

Pendleton Heights 11, Alexandria 0 (5)

--Norris (PH) 2-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 5 K

--M. Standridge (A) 2-3, 2B

Frankton 17, Anderson 0 (5)

--Hendricks (A) 1-2

--Coppess (F) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K

(Consolation) Madison-Grant 4, Lapel 3 (9)

(Consolation) Elwood 25, Liberty Christian 3 (5)

--Cornwell (E) 4-4, 2 R, RBI

--Wall (LC) 1-2, 2 RBI

Nick Muller Baseball Tournament Semifinals

Madison-Grant 3, Pendleton Heights 2

--Yeagy (MG) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 7 K

--Cobb (PH) 2-3, R, SB

Anderson 9, Frankton 4

--Hamilton (A) 2-3, 2 RBI

--Spillman (F) 1-4, 3 RBI

(Consolation) Lapel 14, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

Softball

Wapahani 13, Daleville 0 (5)

Eastern Hancock 5, Shenandoah 2

--Muterspaugh (S) 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

