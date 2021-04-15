Baseball
Shenandoah 12, Eastern Hancock 2
--Baker (S) 2-4, 2B, RBI
Wapahani 11, Daleville 0 (5)
--Danner (D) 1-3, 2B
Boys Golf
Shenandoah 185, Muncie Central 214, Anderson 230
--Alumbaugh (A) 45
--Zody (S) 44
Noblesville 166, Pendleton Heights 175
--Davis (PH) 41
Lapel 173, Clinton Central INC, Elwood INC
--Renihan (L) 40 Medalist
Boys Track and Field
(Wed) Marion 71, Pendleton Heights 61
Daleville 68, Wes-Del 59, Union 20
--Alford (D) shot put, discus
Girls Tennis
New Castle 3, Shenandoah 2
Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals
Frankton 4, Anderson 1
Alexandria 5, Lapel 0
(Consolation) Elwood 4, Madison-Grant 1
(Consolation) Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson Prep 0
Girls Track and Field
(Wed) Pendleton Heights 97, Marion 30
Wes-Del 64, Daleville 55, Union 33
--Sizemore (D) 100, 200
Madison County Softball Tournament Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 11, Alexandria 0 (5)
--Norris (PH) 2-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 5 K
--M. Standridge (A) 2-3, 2B
Frankton 17, Anderson 0 (5)
--Hendricks (A) 1-2
--Coppess (F) 3-4, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K
(Consolation) Madison-Grant 4, Lapel 3 (9)
(Consolation) Elwood 25, Liberty Christian 3 (5)
--Cornwell (E) 4-4, 2 R, RBI
--Wall (LC) 1-2, 2 RBI
Nick Muller Baseball Tournament Semifinals
Madison-Grant 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--Yeagy (MG) 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 7 K
--Cobb (PH) 2-3, R, SB
Anderson 9, Frankton 4
--Hamilton (A) 2-3, 2 RBI
--Spillman (F) 1-4, 3 RBI
(Consolation) Lapel 14, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
Softball
Wapahani 13, Daleville 0 (5)
Eastern Hancock 5, Shenandoah 2
--Muterspaugh (S) 1-4, HR, 2 RBI
