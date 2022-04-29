Saturday's Results
Baseball
(Grant 4 semifinal) Eastbrook 5, Madison-Grant 4
--Beckley (MG) 2-4, R, RBI
Cowan 4, Frankton 0 (Game 1)
--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B
Frankton 14, Cowan 4 (5) (Game 2)
--Wright (F) 4-4, 2B, SB, 3 R
Logansport 10, Anderson 2 (Game 1)
--Talley (A) 1-3, R
Logansport 13, Anderson 6 (Game 2)
--Lee (A) 4-4, 2B, R
Blue River Valley 7, Liberty Christian 6
--Woodyard (LC) 3-4, 2 SB, R, 2 RBI
University 7, Lapel 2
--I.Bair (L) 1-3, RBI
Monroe Central 10, Alexandria 5 (Game 1)
--Bates (A) 2-4, RBI
Monroe Central 11, Alexandria 0 (5) (Game 2)
--Johns (A) 1-1, SB
Wabash 6, Lapel 2
--Imel (L) 2-3, R
Pendleton Heights 2, Lafayette Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
--Green (PH) 1-3, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 14, Lafayette Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
--Turner (PH) 3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 3 R, 5 RBI
Boys Golf
Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 316, Blue River Valley 404, Knightstown 405, Tri 406
--Zody (S) 71
Delaware County Championship--Yorktown 329, Delta 341, Wapahani 421, Wes-Del 439, Daleville 441, Cowan 468
--Broshar (Daleville) 92
Girls Tennis
Alexandria 4, Jimtown 1
--1S Zartman (J) def Warren (A) 6-1, 3-6, 10-7
--2S Simison (A) def Isenbarger (J) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Hosier (A) def Aldridge (J) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Brothers/Sanders (J) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) def Kinnison/Butler (J) 6-0, 6-0
Alexandria 3, Concord 2
--1S Steele (C) def Clark (A) 6-3, 6-4
--2S Simson (A) def Schrock (C) 6-3, 6-2
--3S Hosier (A) def Mosques (C) 6-4, 6-4
--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Steele/Westlake (C) 7-5, 7-5
--2D Burkett/May (C) def Leever/Honeycutt (A) 6-0, 6-3
Softball
Shenandoah 7, Knightstown 0
--Nolen (S) 7 IP, 4 H, 9 K
Liberty Christian 5, Traders Point Christian 1
--R.Graham (LC) 4.1 IP, 9 K, 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI
Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 10, Liberty Christian 9
--Clervrain (LC) 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 4 SB
(Grant 4 Semifinal) Madison-Grant 14, Eastbrook 3 (5)
--Lee (MG) 5 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 7 K; 1-2, HR, 3 RBI
(Grant 4 Championship) Madison-Grant 11, Oak Hill 1 (5)
--Parker (MG) 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
Eastern Hancock 17, Lapel 1 (5)
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) New Castle Invitational--Wapahani 141, Connersville 100, New Castle 68, Triton Central 58, Anderson 48, Jay County 47
--Brown (A) high jump
(Fri) Northeastern Invitational--Northeastern 157, Cambridge City Lincoln 84, Union City 81, Winchester 63, Anderson Prep 62, Union County 47, Knightstown 40, Tri 38, Randolph Southern 3
--Eldridge (APA) 110 hurdles
(Fri) Park Tudor Invitational--Frankton 90, Indianapolis Lutheran 88, Speedway 88, Park Tudor 87, Scecina 31, Morristown 30, Seton Catholic 30, Wisdom Builders 8, Indiana Deaf 6, Traders Point 4, International 3
--Walls (F) high jump, long jump
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) Northeastern Invitational--Winchester 121, Union County 114, Northeastern 111, Randolph Southern 79, Anderson Prep 51, Cambridge City Lincoln 36, Tri 26, Knightstown 23, Union City 1
--Orr (APA) shot put
(Fri) Park Tudor Invitational--Park Tudor 99, Frankton 84, University 60, Morristown 55, Indianapolis Lutheran 40, Seton Catholic 33, Indiana Deaf 32, Speedway 20, Herron 18, Wisdom Builders 17, Scecina 6, Traders Point 1
--Duncan (F) shot put
Muncie Central Bearcat Invite--Muncie Central 113, Delta 111, Yorktown 92, Jay County 90, Richmond 74, Anderson 50, Muncie Burris 38, Waldron 16