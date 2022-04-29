Saturday's Results

Baseball

(Grant 4 semifinal) Eastbrook 5, Madison-Grant 4

--Beckley (MG) 2-4, R, RBI

Cowan 4, Frankton 0 (Game 1)

--Douglas (F) 2-4, 2B

Frankton 14, Cowan 4 (5) (Game 2)

--Wright (F) 4-4, 2B, SB, 3 R

Logansport 10, Anderson 2 (Game 1)

--Talley (A) 1-3, R

Logansport 13, Anderson 6 (Game 2)

--Lee (A) 4-4, 2B, R

Blue River Valley 7, Liberty Christian 6

--Woodyard (LC) 3-4, 2 SB, R, 2 RBI

University 7, Lapel 2

--I.Bair (L) 1-3, RBI

Monroe Central 10, Alexandria 5 (Game 1)

--Bates (A) 2-4, RBI

Monroe Central 11, Alexandria 0 (5) (Game 2)

--Johns (A) 1-1, SB

Wabash 6, Lapel 2

--Imel (L) 2-3, R

Pendleton Heights 2, Lafayette Jefferson 1 (Game 1)

--Green (PH) 1-3, 2 RBI

Pendleton Heights 14, Lafayette Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

--Turner (PH) 3-3, 2 2B, 3B, 3 R, 5 RBI

Boys Golf

Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 316, Blue River Valley 404, Knightstown 405, Tri 406

--Zody (S) 71

Delaware County Championship--Yorktown 329, Delta 341, Wapahani 421, Wes-Del 439, Daleville 441, Cowan 468

--Broshar (Daleville) 92

Girls Tennis

Alexandria 4, Jimtown 1

--1S Zartman (J) def Warren (A) 6-1, 3-6, 10-7

--2S Simison (A) def Isenbarger (J) 6-1, 6-0

--3S Hosier (A) def Aldridge (J) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Brothers/Sanders (J) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) def Kinnison/Butler (J) 6-0, 6-0

Alexandria 3, Concord 2

--1S Steele (C) def Clark (A) 6-3, 6-4

--2S Simson (A) def Schrock (C) 6-3, 6-2

--3S Hosier (A) def Mosques (C) 6-4, 6-4

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def Steele/Westlake (C) 7-5, 7-5

--2D Burkett/May (C) def Leever/Honeycutt (A) 6-0, 6-3

Softball

Shenandoah 7, Knightstown 0

--Nolen (S) 7 IP, 4 H, 9 K

Liberty Christian 5, Traders Point Christian 1

--R.Graham (LC) 4.1 IP, 9 K, 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI

Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 10, Liberty Christian 9

--Clervrain (LC) 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 4 SB

(Grant 4 Semifinal) Madison-Grant 14, Eastbrook 3 (5)

--Lee (MG) 5 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 7 K; 1-2, HR, 3 RBI

(Grant 4 Championship) Madison-Grant 11, Oak Hill 1 (5)

--Parker (MG) 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Eastern Hancock 17, Lapel 1 (5)

Boys Track and Field

(Fri) New Castle Invitational--Wapahani 141, Connersville 100, New Castle 68, Triton Central 58, Anderson 48, Jay County 47

--Brown (A) high jump

(Fri) Northeastern Invitational--Northeastern 157, Cambridge City Lincoln 84, Union City 81, Winchester 63, Anderson Prep 62, Union County 47, Knightstown 40, Tri 38, Randolph Southern 3

--Eldridge (APA) 110 hurdles

(Fri) Park Tudor Invitational--Frankton 90, Indianapolis Lutheran 88, Speedway 88, Park Tudor 87, Scecina 31, Morristown 30, Seton Catholic 30, Wisdom Builders 8, Indiana Deaf 6, Traders Point 4, International 3

--Walls (F) high jump, long jump

Girls Track and Field

(Fri) Northeastern Invitational--Winchester 121, Union County 114, Northeastern 111, Randolph Southern 79, Anderson Prep 51, Cambridge City Lincoln 36, Tri 26, Knightstown 23, Union City 1

--Orr (APA) shot put

(Fri) Park Tudor Invitational--Park Tudor 99, Frankton 84, University 60, Morristown 55, Indianapolis Lutheran 40, Seton Catholic 33, Indiana Deaf 32, Speedway 20, Herron 18, Wisdom Builders 17, Scecina 6, Traders Point 1

--Duncan (F) shot put

Muncie Central Bearcat Invite--Muncie Central 113, Delta 111, Yorktown 92, Jay County 90, Richmond 74, Anderson 50, Muncie Burris 38, Waldron 16

