Monday's Results

Boys Basketball

Heritage Christian 58, Lapel 49

Anderson Intermediate 63, Muncie Southside 4

Girls Basketball

Anderson Intermediate 20, Muncie Southside 0

Girls Swimming Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)--Fishers 550.5, Hamilton Southeastern 495, Pendleton Heights 301.5, Oak Hill 206, Yorktown 189, Hamilton Heights 172, Anderson 118, Marion 70, Elwood 50, Liberty Christian 18

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 111, Legacy Christian 30

--Houk (LC) 18 points

Central Christian 87, Anderson Prep 23

Adams Central 74, Madison-Grant 57

Fishers 56, Anderson 50

--Wills (A) 18 points

Pendleton Heights 61, Muncie Central 54

Southern Wells 54 Elwood 48

Muncie Burris 57, Alexandria 49

Girls Basketball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon 53, Pendleton Heights 49

--Rosenkrans (PH) 19 points, 5 rebounds

Sectional 40 (at Lapel)

Frankton 56, Lapel 41

