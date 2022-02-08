Monday's Results
Boys Basketball
Heritage Christian 58, Lapel 49
Anderson Intermediate 63, Muncie Southside 4
Girls Basketball
Anderson Intermediate 20, Muncie Southside 0
Girls Swimming Sectional (at Hamilton Southeastern)--Fishers 550.5, Hamilton Southeastern 495, Pendleton Heights 301.5, Oak Hill 206, Yorktown 189, Hamilton Heights 172, Anderson 118, Marion 70, Elwood 50, Liberty Christian 18
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 111, Legacy Christian 30
--Houk (LC) 18 points
Central Christian 87, Anderson Prep 23
Adams Central 74, Madison-Grant 57
Fishers 56, Anderson 50
--Wills (A) 18 points
Pendleton Heights 61, Muncie Central 54
Southern Wells 54 Elwood 48
Muncie Burris 57, Alexandria 49
Girls Basketball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (at Mt. Vernon)
Mt. Vernon 53, Pendleton Heights 49
--Rosenkrans (PH) 19 points, 5 rebounds
Sectional 40 (at Lapel)
Frankton 56, Lapel 41
