Boys Basketball
Grant 4 (At Oak Hill)
Madison-Grant 51, Oak Hill 35
--K. Howell (MG) 21 points
Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 45 (Championship)
--K. Howell (MG) 19 points (1000th career)
Liberty Christian 86, Anderson Prep 54
--Langford (APA) 15 points
--Nunn (LC) 14 points (1000th career)
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian 53, Anderson Prep 16
--Rees (LC) 19 points, 19 rebounds
--Smith (APA) 10 points, 9 rebounds
Park Tudor Holiday Shootout
--Lapel 53, Brebeuf Jesuit 36
--Lapel 45, Park Tudor 39 (Championship)
Harrison 58, Anderson 48
--Ford (A) 26 points
Elwood 66, Frankfort 58
--Crawford (E) 27 points
Wrestling
Bronco Duals (At Daleville)
--Greenfield-Central 59, Daleville 18
--Greenfield-Central 75, Lapel 3
--Daleville 41, Mt. Vernon 40
--Noblesville 49, Daleville 30
--Daleville 66, Lapel 14
--Daleville 47, Beech Grove 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.