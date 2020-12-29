Boys Basketball

Grant 4 (At Oak Hill)

Madison-Grant 51, Oak Hill 35

--K. Howell (MG) 21 points

Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 45 (Championship)

--K. Howell (MG) 19 points (1000th career)

Liberty Christian 86, Anderson Prep 54

--Langford (APA) 15 points

--Nunn (LC) 14 points (1000th career)

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian 53, Anderson Prep 16

--Rees (LC) 19 points, 19 rebounds

--Smith (APA) 10 points, 9 rebounds

Park Tudor Holiday Shootout

--Lapel 53, Brebeuf Jesuit 36

--Lapel 45, Park Tudor 39 (Championship)

Harrison 58, Anderson 48

--Ford (A) 26 points

Elwood 66, Frankfort 58

--Crawford (E) 27 points

Wrestling

Bronco Duals (At Daleville)

--Greenfield-Central 59, Daleville 18

--Greenfield-Central 75, Lapel 3

--Daleville 41, Mt. Vernon 40

--Noblesville 49, Daleville 30

--Daleville 66, Lapel 14

--Daleville 47, Beech Grove 24

