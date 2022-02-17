Thursday's Results

Boys Basketball

Frankton 58, Alexandria 44

--Gardner (F) 23 points

--Davenport (F) 23 points

Randolph Southern 76, Anderson Prep 41

--Anderson (A) 18 points

Friday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 78, Kokomo 58

--Carson (A) 39 points

Wapahani 68, Daleville 36

Pendleton Heights 51, Shenandoah 15

--Candiano (PH) 12 points

Liberty Christian 98, Waldron 60

--Jeffers (LC) 17 points

Lapel 74, Madison-Grant 61

Oak Hill 67, Elwood 34

--Reese (E) 11 points

Indiana Deaf 69, Anderson Prep 59

