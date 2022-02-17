Thursday's Results
Boys Basketball
Frankton 58, Alexandria 44
--Gardner (F) 23 points
--Davenport (F) 23 points
Randolph Southern 76, Anderson Prep 41
--Anderson (A) 18 points
Friday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 78, Kokomo 58
--Carson (A) 39 points
Wapahani 68, Daleville 36
Pendleton Heights 51, Shenandoah 15
--Candiano (PH) 12 points
Liberty Christian 98, Waldron 60
--Jeffers (LC) 17 points
Lapel 74, Madison-Grant 61
Oak Hill 67, Elwood 34
--Reese (E) 11 points
Indiana Deaf 69, Anderson Prep 59
