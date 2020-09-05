Saturday Results
Boys Cross Country
Union City Invitational--Wapahani 20, Rushville 41, Centerville 101, Lincoln 115, Cowan 137, Blue River Valley 156, Union County 192
--Minton (Anderson Prep) 12th
Marion Invitational (Elite)--Brebeuf Jesuit 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 118, North Central 148, Carmel 150, Chesterton 150, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger 179, Homestead 192, Warsaw 207, Ft. Wayne Carroll 231, Mt. Vernon 267, Westview 272, Pendleton Heights 289, Columbia City 295, Cardinal Ritter 297, West Noble 415, Frankton 465, Norwell 512, Mississinewa 553
--Carpenter (PH) 25th
--Smith (F) 59th
Marion Invitational (Gold)--Monroe Central 38, Heritage 115, Northeastern 119, Oak Hill 125, Cherubusco 159, Muncie Burris 161, Eastern Hancock 207, Adams Central 227, Eastern 237, Madison-Grant 242, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 261, Clinton Prairie 288, Southern Wells 294, Southwood 330, Lapel 361
--Price (Liberty Christian) 2nd
--Smith (Lapel) 39th
--Harbert (M-G) 42nd
Boys Soccer
Yorktown 3, Liberty Christian 0
Boys Tennis
Richmond Invitational--Marion 36, Richmond 36, Mt. Vernon 33, Connersville 21, East Central 17, Franklin County 16, Pendleton Heights 16, Muncie Central 5
Girls Cross Country
Marion Invitational (Purple)--Huntington North 56, New Palestine 74, Leo 86, Norwell 86, Pendleton Heights 112, Angola 175, Columbia City 203, Concord 243, Ft. Wayne Snider 247, Bellmont 296, Northwestern 300, Richmond 325, Marion 353, Lawrence North 409
--Jones (PH) 12th
Marion Invitational (Elite)--Adams Central 63, Westview 69, Monroe Central 90, Eastern 106, Eastbrook 141, Southern Wells 173, Frankton 185, Heritage 188, Wes-Del 204, Madison-Grant 213, Northeastern 232
--Cole (F) 13th
--Ewer (MG) 37th
--Combs (Lapel) 38th
--Etchison (Liberty Christian) 45th
Volleyball
Seton Catholic 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-2, 25-2, 25-2)
Lapel 3, Shenandoah 1 (17-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23)
North Central Invitational
--Pendleton Heights 2, Columbus North 0 (25-12, 25-17)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Perry Meridian 1 (25-20, 25-27, 15-7)
--Pendleton Heights 2, North Central 0 (25-23, 25-23)
