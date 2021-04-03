Baseball

New Haven 9, Alexandria 6

--Johns (A) 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, R

Munster 15, Alexandria 3

--Bates (A) 2-2

Pendleton Heights 11, Hagerstown 3

--Frakes (PH) 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB

Union County 18, Shenandoah 1 (5)

--White (S) 2-2

Shenandoah 21, Union County 9

--Goff (S) 4-6, 4 R, 5 RBI, SB

Anderson 11, Ft. Wayne Northside 1 (5)

--Weaver (A) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI

Morristown 2, Liberty Christian 1

Morristown 11, Liberty Christian 6

Softball

Alexandria 9, Delta 3

--M. Standridge (A) 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Alexandria 5, Madison-Grant 3

--Smith (A) 2-3, 2B, RBI, R

--Greene (MG) 2-2, RBI, 2 SB, 2 R

Madison-Grant 11, Delta 8

--K. Duncan (MG) 1-4, 3 RBI

Tags

Trending Video