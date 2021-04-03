Baseball
New Haven 9, Alexandria 6
--Johns (A) 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, R
Munster 15, Alexandria 3
--Bates (A) 2-2
Pendleton Heights 11, Hagerstown 3
--Frakes (PH) 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB
Union County 18, Shenandoah 1 (5)
--White (S) 2-2
Shenandoah 21, Union County 9
--Goff (S) 4-6, 4 R, 5 RBI, SB
Anderson 11, Ft. Wayne Northside 1 (5)
--Weaver (A) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI
Morristown 2, Liberty Christian 1
Morristown 11, Liberty Christian 6
Softball
Alexandria 9, Delta 3
--M. Standridge (A) 3-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
Alexandria 5, Madison-Grant 3
--Smith (A) 2-3, 2B, RBI, R
--Greene (MG) 2-2, RBI, 2 SB, 2 R
Madison-Grant 11, Delta 8
--K. Duncan (MG) 1-4, 3 RBI
