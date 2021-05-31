Monday's Results

Baseball Sectional Championships

Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)

Mt. Vernon 8, Pendleton Heights 0

--MacMillan (PH) 1-2, BB

--Casas (PH) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K

Sectional 39 (At Kokomo)

Madison-Grant 3, Eastern 0

--Evans (MG) 7 IP, 3 H, 9 K

Sectional 41 (At Centerville)

Centerville 3, Shenandoah 0

--Lowder (S) 2-3, 2B, BB

Sectional 55 (At Liberty Christian)

(Semifinal) Daleville 15, Southern Wells 2 (5)

(Championship) Cowan 4, Daleville 3

Tuesday's Results

Softball Regional Championship (At Madison-Grant)

Frankton 6, Madison-Grant 5 (8)

--Alexander (F) 1-3, Grand Slam

--Greene (MG) 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Boys Golf

Jay County 174, Daleville 193

