Monday's Results
Baseball Sectional Championships
Sectional 9 (At Pendleton Heights)
Mt. Vernon 8, Pendleton Heights 0
--MacMillan (PH) 1-2, BB
--Casas (PH) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K
Sectional 39 (At Kokomo)
Madison-Grant 3, Eastern 0
--Evans (MG) 7 IP, 3 H, 9 K
Sectional 41 (At Centerville)
Centerville 3, Shenandoah 0
--Lowder (S) 2-3, 2B, BB
Sectional 55 (At Liberty Christian)
(Semifinal) Daleville 15, Southern Wells 2 (5)
(Championship) Cowan 4, Daleville 3
Tuesday's Results
Softball Regional Championship (At Madison-Grant)
Frankton 6, Madison-Grant 5 (8)
--Alexander (F) 1-3, Grand Slam
--Greene (MG) 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R
Boys Golf
Jay County 174, Daleville 193
