Baseball
Madison-Grant 4, Frankton 2
--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2B, R, 2 SB
Richmond 4, Anderson 2
--Lee (A) 1-2, 2B, 2 R
Alexandria 11, Elwood 1
--Stewart (A) 2-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI
--Davenport (E) 1-3
Anderson Prep 9, Faith Christian 3
--J.Scott (A) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
Randolph Southern 8, Daleville 2 (8)
Park Tudor 25, Liberty Christian 2
Boys Golf
Mt. Vernon 167, Pendleton Heights 183
--Gray (PH) 44
Oak Hill 179, Madison-Grant 219
--Moore (MG) 53
Boys Track and Field
Daleville 55, Southern Wells 55
Girls Tennis
Frankton 3, Lapel 2
--1S Baxter (L) def Williams (F) 7-5, 6-3
--2S Lowe (F) def K.Renihan (L) 6-2, 6-2
--3S Hartley (F) def Erwin (L) 6-3, 6-3
--1D Detling/D.Kitchen (F) def C.Renihan/Richards (L) 6-1, 6-3
--2D Mason/Lyons (L) def Bates/M.Kitchen (F) 6-4, 7-5
Pendleton Heights 5, New Castle 0
--1S Cruser (PH) def Blessinger (NC) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Bush (NC) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Spencer (PH) def Cole (NC) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Steinke/Brandom (PH) def K.Forsberg/Davison (NC) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Bluel/Kean (PH) def Shunneson/R.Forsberg (NC) 6-0, 6-1
Delta 7, Alexandria 0
Union City 5, Anderson Prep 0
Herron 5, Anderson Prep 0
Girls Track and Field
Daleville 70, Southern Wells 47
Softball
Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 2
Frankton 7, Madison-Grant 2
--Parker (MG) 3-4, RBI
--C.Duncan (F) 3-4, R, 2 RBI
Elwood 10, Alexandria 7
--Bair (A) 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI
--Boston (E) 3-3, HR, 3 RBI
Liberty Christian 25, Horizon Christian 11 (5)
--Thigpen (LC) 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI
