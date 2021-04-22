Baseball

Madison-Grant 4, Frankton 2

--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2B, R, 2 SB

Richmond 4, Anderson 2

--Lee (A) 1-2, 2B, 2 R

Alexandria 11, Elwood 1

--Stewart (A) 2-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI

--Davenport (E) 1-3

Anderson Prep 9, Faith Christian 3

--J.Scott (A) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Randolph Southern 8, Daleville 2 (8)

Park Tudor 25, Liberty Christian 2

Boys Golf

Mt. Vernon 167, Pendleton Heights 183

--Gray (PH) 44

Oak Hill 179, Madison-Grant 219

--Moore (MG) 53

Boys Track and Field

Daleville 55, Southern Wells 55

Girls Tennis

Frankton 3, Lapel 2

--1S Baxter (L) def Williams (F) 7-5, 6-3

--2S Lowe (F) def K.Renihan (L) 6-2, 6-2

--3S Hartley (F) def Erwin (L) 6-3, 6-3

--1D Detling/D.Kitchen (F) def C.Renihan/Richards (L) 6-1, 6-3

--2D Mason/Lyons (L) def Bates/M.Kitchen (F) 6-4, 7-5

Pendleton Heights 5, New Castle 0

--1S Cruser (PH) def Blessinger (NC) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Thompson (PH) def Bush (NC) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Spencer (PH) def Cole (NC) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Steinke/Brandom (PH) def K.Forsberg/Davison (NC) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Bluel/Kean (PH) def Shunneson/R.Forsberg (NC) 6-0, 6-1

Delta 7, Alexandria 0

Union City 5, Anderson Prep 0

Herron 5, Anderson Prep 0

Girls Track and Field

Daleville 70, Southern Wells 47

Softball

Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 2

Frankton 7, Madison-Grant 2

--Parker (MG) 3-4, RBI

--C.Duncan (F) 3-4, R, 2 RBI

Elwood 10, Alexandria 7

--Bair (A) 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

--Boston (E) 3-3, HR, 3 RBI

Liberty Christian 25, Horizon Christian 11 (5)

--Thigpen (LC) 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI

