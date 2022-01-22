Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48

--House 24 points

Lapel 76, Daleville 71

--Johnson (D) 28 points, 6 rebounds

--Renihan (L) 25 points, 8 rebounds

Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49

Maconaquah 63, Frankton 52

Wes-Del 90, Anderson Prep 48

Pike 90, Anderson 79

--Carson (A) 31 points

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian 46, Cambridge City Lincoln 43

Anderson 56, Logansport 54

Lapel 51, Brebeuf Jesuit 41

--Allman (L) 15 points

Randolph Southern 53, Shenandoah 28

Eastbrook 47, Madison-Grant 30

--Greene (MG) 11 points

Mississinewa 74, Elwood 34

--McCleery (E) 16 points

Alexandria 62, Oak Hill 34

Wrestling

MEC Championships (at Cowan)--Cowan 240.5, Monroe Central 201, Daleville 165.5, Eastern Hancock 157, Wapahani 108, Wes-Del 99, Shenandoah 94, Randolph Southern 22

