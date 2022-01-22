Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48
--House 24 points
Lapel 76, Daleville 71
--Johnson (D) 28 points, 6 rebounds
--Renihan (L) 25 points, 8 rebounds
Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49
Maconaquah 63, Frankton 52
Wes-Del 90, Anderson Prep 48
Pike 90, Anderson 79
--Carson (A) 31 points
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian 46, Cambridge City Lincoln 43
Anderson 56, Logansport 54
Lapel 51, Brebeuf Jesuit 41
--Allman (L) 15 points
Randolph Southern 53, Shenandoah 28
Eastbrook 47, Madison-Grant 30
--Greene (MG) 11 points
Mississinewa 74, Elwood 34
--McCleery (E) 16 points
Alexandria 62, Oak Hill 34
Wrestling
MEC Championships (at Cowan)--Cowan 240.5, Monroe Central 201, Daleville 165.5, Eastern Hancock 157, Wapahani 108, Wes-Del 99, Shenandoah 94, Randolph Southern 22
