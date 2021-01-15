Boys Basketball
Lafayette Jeff 80, Anderson 47
Alexandria 51, Elwood 38
--Jacobs (A) 10 points, 10 rebounds
--Robison (E) 12 points, 6 rebounds
Shenandoah 99, Union County 36
Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59
Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37
Hamilton Heights 84, Lapel 75
--Craig (L) 15 points
New Palestine 55, Pendleton Heights 34
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 73, Elwood 27
--VanBlair (A) 20 points, 2 blocks
--Crawford (E) 7 points, 10 rebounds
Mt. Vernon 52, Anderson 38
Wrestling
(Thur) Hamilton Heights 61, Lapel 18
CIC Championship (At Elwood)
--Frankton 69, Madison-Grant 12
--Alexandria 42, Blackford 24
--Mississinewa 60, Elwood 6
--Madison-Grant 48, Blackford 40
--Oak Hill 78, Elwood 6
--Alexandria 48, Elwood 18
--Frankton 66, Eastbrook 15
