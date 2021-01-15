Boys Basketball

Lafayette Jeff 80, Anderson 47

Alexandria 51, Elwood 38

--Jacobs (A) 10 points, 10 rebounds

--Robison (E) 12 points, 6 rebounds

Shenandoah 99, Union County 36

Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59

Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37

Hamilton Heights 84, Lapel 75

--Craig (L) 15 points

New Palestine 55, Pendleton Heights 34

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 73, Elwood 27

--VanBlair (A) 20 points, 2 blocks

--Crawford (E) 7 points, 10 rebounds

Mt. Vernon 52, Anderson 38

Wrestling

(Thur) Hamilton Heights 61, Lapel 18

CIC Championship (At Elwood)

--Frankton 69, Madison-Grant 12

--Alexandria 42, Blackford 24

--Mississinewa 60, Elwood 6

--Madison-Grant 48, Blackford 40

--Oak Hill 78, Elwood 6

--Alexandria 48, Elwood 18

--Frankton 66, Eastbrook 15

