Saturday's Results
Baseball
(Fri) Delphi 3, Madison-Grant 2
--Evans (MG) 2-3, 2B, R
Monroe Central 13, Alexandria 4 (Game 1)
--McGuire (A) 3-4, 3B, R, RBI
Monroe Central 8, Alexandria 0 (Game 2)
--Stewart (A) 1-2, 2B
Madison-Grant 16, Delphi 10
--Beckley (MG) 2-5, R, 2 RBI
Elwood 15, Tri-Central 13
Greenfield-Central 14, Lapel 5 (Game 1)
--Imel (L) 2-3, 3B, HR, 5 RBI
Indianapolis Lutheran 15, Liberty Christian 2 (Game 1)
Indianapolis Lutheran 10, Liberty Christian 0 (Game 2)
Hamilton Southeastern 7, Pendleton Heights 3
--Graham (PH) 2-4, 2B, R
Boys Golf
Yorktown Invitational--Yorktown 327, Franklin 328, Noblesville 329, Guerin Catholic 333, Mt. Vernon 344, New Palestine 348, Monroe Central 349, Brebeuf 351, Richmond 357, Delta 360, New Castle 370, Shelbyville 373, Jay County 374, Pendleton Heights 377, Connersville 380, Danville 399, Triton Central 413, Hagerstown 437, Muncie Central 454
--Gray (PH) 89
Softball
Decatur Central 5, Pendleton Heights 1
--Ryan (PH) 1-3, HR
Center Grove 10, Elwood 4
--Boston (E) 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; 4 IP, 1 ER
Alexandria 10, Cowan 4 (Game 1)
--M. Standridge (A) 4-4, HR, 3 RBI
Alexandria 10, Cowan 0 (6) (Game 2)
--Smith (A) 3-4, (2) 2B, 4 RBI
Pendleton Heights 22, Jennings County 15
--Shelton (PH) 4-4, (2) HR, 6 RBI
