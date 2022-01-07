Boys Basketball
Daleville 55, Cowan 45
Madison-Grant 51, Blackford 48
--Howell (MG) 18 points
Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament
Championship
Anderson 69, Lapel 34
--Wills (A) 21 points, 2 assists
--Bo. Judge (L) 14 points, 3 rebounds
Third Place
Liberty Christian 55, Alexandria 49
--Anderson (LC) 18 points
--C. Martin (A) 16 points
Seventh Place
Frankton 66, Anderson Prep 24
Girls Basketball
Cowan 54, Daleville 36
Girls Basketball Henry County Semifinal
Tri 57, Shenandoah 33
Wrestling
(Thur) Delaware County Championship (at Wes-Del)--Delta 220, Cowan 200, Yorktown 191.5, Daleville 120, Wapahani 57, Wes-Del 56
