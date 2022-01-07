Boys Basketball

Daleville 55, Cowan 45

Madison-Grant 51, Blackford 48

--Howell (MG) 18 points

Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament

Championship

Anderson 69, Lapel 34

--Wills (A) 21 points, 2 assists

--Bo. Judge (L) 14 points, 3 rebounds

Third Place

Liberty Christian 55, Alexandria 49

--Anderson (LC) 18 points

--C. Martin (A) 16 points

Seventh Place

Frankton 66, Anderson Prep 24

Girls Basketball

Cowan 54, Daleville 36

Girls Basketball Henry County Semifinal

Tri 57, Shenandoah 33

Wrestling

(Thur) Delaware County Championship (at Wes-Del)--Delta 220, Cowan 200, Yorktown 191.5, Daleville 120, Wapahani 57, Wes-Del 56

