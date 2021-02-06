Boys Basketball
Randolph Southern 62, Daleville 46
--Johnson (D) 21 points
Muncie Burris 69, Liberty Christian 58
Lapel 78, Eastbrook 56
--Eicks (L) 18 points
Madison-Grant 58, Taylor 55
Wes-Del 70, Elwood 55
--Robison (E) 17 points
Monroe Central 55, Frankton 48
Shenandoah 66, Rushville 39
Pendleton Heights 66, Heritage Christian 55
--Dunham (PH) 27 points
Anderson 89, Muncie Central 86 (OT)
Girls Basketball Sectional Championships
Sectional 40 (At Alexandria)
Frankton 47, Alexandria 45
--Thomas (F) 20 points
--Stansberry (A) 14 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
Sectional 41 (At Union County)
Shenandoah 50, Northeastern 40
--Perry (S) 16 points, 3 assists
Wrestling Regionals
At Jay County--Bellmont 131, Jay County 90, Bluffton 78.5, Adams Central 73, Cowan 68.5, Norwell 68.5, Delta 66, South Adams 59, Daleville 53, Yorktown 38, Winchester 37, Monroe Central 27, Muncie Central 24
Individual Champions
138--Gerencser (Daleville)
At Pendleton Heights--Indianapolis Cathedral 239.5, Mt. Vernon 88, Noblesville 79, Frankton 62, North Central 58, Pendleton Heights 54, Alexandria 53, Hamilton Heights 50, Anderson 41, Lawrence North 35.5, Elwood 16, Lawrence Central 8, Lapel 0
Individual Champions
138--Brown (Pendleton Heights)
145--Naselroad (Alexandria)
152--Farrell (Frankton)
At Richmond--East Central 218, Centerville 93.5, South Dearborn 67.5, New Castle 66.5, Union County 50, Lawrenceburg 45.5, Batesville 36, Greensburg 33, Cambridge City Lincoln 30.5, Knightstown 26, Connersville 24, Richmond 22, Franklin County 19, Milan 19, Rushville 18, Shenandoah 17.5, Hagerstown 9, Tri 8
Girls Swimming Sectional
At Fishers--Fishers 540, Hamilton Southeastern 503, Pendleton Heights 283, Yorktown 200, Hamilton Heights 191, Oak Hill 189, Anderson 96, Marion 76, Elwood 18
Men's College Basketball
Anderson University 79, Rose-Hulman 71
--Lyons (AU) 20 points
Women's College Basketball
Anderson University 54, Rose-Hulman 43
--Dellinger (AU) 19 points, 5 rebounds
Women's College Volleyball
Mt. St. Joseph 3, Anderson University 1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13)
--Perdue (AU) 12 kills
Mt. St. Joseph 3, Anderson University 1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23)
--Hall (AU) 6 digs, 2 aces
