Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament
Championship
Pendleton Heights 75, Liberty Christian 65
--Simons (PH) 18 points, 10 rebounds
--Nunn (LC) 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals
Third Place
Frankton 56, Lapel 37
--Mills (F) 17 points, 6 rebounds
--Bair (L) 12 points
Fifth Place
Anderson 63, Alexandria 48
Seventh Place
Elwood 60, Anderson Prep 49
--Blackford (E) 19 points
Girls Basketball
Cowan 71, Daleville 46
Girls Basketball Henry County Semifinal
Shenandoah 52, Blue River Valley 33
Wrestling
(Thursday) Delaware County Championship (At Wes-Del)--Cowan 235.5, Daleville 191, Yorktown 178, Delta 119, Wapahani 69, Wes-Del 43
Individual County Champions (Daleville)
--Fritz (113)
--Brooks (120)
--Kinnick (126)
--Gerencser (138)
--Ingenito (182)
Girls Wrestling Regional
--Dilts (Daleville) 4-1
