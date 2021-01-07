Boys Basketball Madison County Tournament

Championship

Pendleton Heights 75, Liberty Christian 65

--Simons (PH) 18 points, 10 rebounds

--Nunn (LC) 21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals

Third Place

Frankton 56, Lapel 37

--Mills (F) 17 points, 6 rebounds

--Bair (L) 12 points

Fifth Place

Anderson 63, Alexandria 48

Seventh Place

Elwood 60, Anderson Prep 49

--Blackford (E) 19 points

Girls Basketball

Cowan 71, Daleville 46

Girls Basketball Henry County Semifinal

Shenandoah 52, Blue River Valley 33

Wrestling

(Thursday) Delaware County Championship (At Wes-Del)--Cowan 235.5, Daleville 191, Yorktown 178, Delta 119, Wapahani 69, Wes-Del 43

Individual County Champions (Daleville)

--Fritz (113)

--Brooks (120)

--Kinnick (126)

--Gerencser (138)

--Ingenito (182)

Girls Wrestling Regional

--Dilts (Daleville) 4-1

