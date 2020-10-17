Boys Cross Country Regional (At Delta)
Fishers 26, Hamilton Southeastern 58, Pendleton Heights 107, Wapahani 110, Monroe Central 123, Yorktown 158, Frankton 162, Delta 188, Blue River Valley 263, Daleville 293
--Carpenter (Pendleton Heights) 9th
--Price (Liberty Christian) 12th
--Roan (Pendleton Heights) 15th
--Smith (Frankton) 20th
--Drinkut (Pendleton Heights) 23rd
--Coggins (Pendleton Heights) 27th
--Reese (Elwood) 29th
--Lawrence (Frankton) 31st
--Davenport (Frankton) 33rd
--Cage (Frankton) 37th
Boys Soccer Regional (At Heritage Christian)
Faith Christian 2, Liberty Christian 1
--Josh. Cabello (LC) goal (21)
Girls Cross Country Regional (At Delta)
Hamilton Southeastern 41, Fishers 52, Delta 92, Pendleton Heights 112, Yorktown 141, Monroe Central 156, Jay County 194, Cowan 201, Alexandria 225, Frankton 237
--Jones (Pendleton Heights) 10th
--Ricker (Pendleton Heights) 13th
--Welpott (Pendleton Heights) 29th
--Dudley (Pendleton Heights) 34th
--Cole (Frankton) 36th
--Edwards (Shenandoah) 37th
--Combs (Lapel) 42nd
--Covert (Daleville) 43rd
--Dixon (Pendleton Heights) 46th
--Thomas (Alexandria) 47th
Volleyball Sectionals
Sectional 39 (At Taylor)
(Semifinal) Madison-Grant 3, Eastbrook 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20)
--Garringer (MG) 14 kills
(Championship) Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 2
Sectional 40 (At Wapahani)
(Semifinal) Frankton 3, Monroe Central 2 (25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13)
(Semifinal) Wapahani 3, Alexandria 2 (19-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15, 17-15)
--Dungan (Alexandria) 1000th career dig
--Bair (Alexandria) 1000th career kill
(Championship) Wapahani 3, Frankton 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-10)
--Ch. Thomas (F) 7 kills, 4 blocks
--Key (F) 7 kills
Sectional 55 at Cowan
(Semifinal) Wes-Del 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-8)
