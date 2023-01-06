Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 65, Northfield 36
Boys Basketball Henry County Championship
Blue River Valley 54, Shenandoah 28
Girls Basketball
Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44
--Moore (MG) 18 points, 7 rebounds
Girls Basketball Madison County Tournament
Championship
Lapel 42, Pendleton Heights 38
--Haseman (L) 12 points, 2 assists
--K. Warfel (PH) 16 points, 3 rebounds
Third Place
Alexandria 55, Frankton 48 (OT)
--Hosier (A) 35 points, 3 assists
--Sperry (F) 23 points, 13 rebounds
Fifth Place
Anderson 70, Anderson Prep 24
--Starks (A) 17 points
--Flowers (APA) 10 points
Boys Swimming
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at New Palestine)--Yorktown 391, New Palestine 368, Mt. Vernon 359, Greenfield-Central 254, Pendleton Heights 218, Delta 210, New Castle 158, Shelbyville 135
Eastern 132, Carroll 76, Elwood 64
North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette)--Harrison 515, Richmond 329, McCutcheon 235, Anderson 232, Lafayette Jeff 231, Muncie Central 182, Logansport 172, Kokomo 139, Marion 54
Girls Swimming
(Fri) Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship (at New Palestine)--Greenfield-Central 474, Delta 282, Pendleton Heights 277, Mt. Vernon 247, Yorktown 245, New Castle 242, New Palestine 234, Shelbyville 102
Eastern 146, Carroll 81, Elwood 78
North Central Conference Championship (at Lafayette)--Harrison 548, McCutcheon 298, Lafayette Jeff 251, Kokomo 240, Muncie Central 221, Anderson 165, Richmond 159, Logansport 142, Marion 123
Wrestling
Maconaquah Invitational--Maconaquah 268, Clinton Central 183, Triton Central 169, Eastbrook 165.5, Alexandria 139, Lewis-Cass 137, Delphi 94, Wes-Del 93, Southwood 81, Clinton Prairie 67
--I. Fye (A) 113-pound champion
--E. Fye (A) 120-pound champion
Purdue Polytechnic 53, Daleville 27