Boys Basketball
(Fri) Anderson 70, Arsenal Tech 59
--Murphy (A) 28 points
Shenandoah 52, Frankton 51 (OT)
--Brookbank (S) 14 points, 4 assists
--Gardner (F) 16 points, 8 rebounds
University 58, Liberty Christian 44
--Kelley (LC) 16 points
Lapel 58, Muncie Burris 51
--Br. Judge (L) 18 points
Noblesville 42, Anderson 38
--Ingram (A) 11 points
Eastern Hancock 62, Daleville 27
--Leech (D) 9 points, 7 rebounds
Seton Catholic 62, Anderson Prep 42
--Scott (A) 11 points
Elwood 39, Providence Cristo Rey 36
Connersville 56, Pendleton Heights 45
--Mozingo (PH) 16 points, 8 rebounds
Boys Swimming
Shelbyville Relays--Yorktown 140, Mt. Vernon 124, Pendleton Heights 114, Shelbyville 80, Batesville 78, Hagerstown 42
Girls Basketball
(Fri) Anderson 71, Arsenal Tech 68
Cowan 37, Anderson Prep 36
Lapel 56, Tipton 38
--Wills (L) 17 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks
Madison-Grant 49, Elwood 22
--Greene (MG) 14 points, 12 steals, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
Shenandoah 49, Muncie Burris 5
Girls Swimming
Shelbyville Relays--Yorktown 136, Pendleton Heights 122, Mt. Vernon 104, Columbus East 100, Shelbyville 82, Batesville 46, Hagerstown 16
Wrestling
Henry County Tournament
--Tri 41, Shenandoah 30
Pendleton Heights Super 6
--Pendleton Heights 50, Anderson 30
--Frankton 48, Anderson 35
--Anderson 45, Purdue Polytechnic 36
--Anderson 45, Winchester 27
--Anderson 39, Lawrence Central 36
--Winchester 42, Frankton 39
--Frankton 45, Purdue Polytechnic 29
--Pendleton Heights 44, Frankton 30
--Frankton 57, Lawrence Central 24