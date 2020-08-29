Saturday's Area Results
Boys Cross Country
Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 17, Carroll (Flora) 84, Bluffton 108, Fairfield 111, Madison-Grant 115, Elwood 136, Southern Wells 173, Faith Christian 178
--Reese (E) 7th
--Kelich (MG) 19th
Sheridan Invitational--Central Catholic 50, Westfield 66, Indy Genesis 71, Alexandria 86, Wisdom Builders 107, Southmont 107
--Martin (A) 8th
Taylor University Invitational--Northview 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 44, Western 83, Heritage Christian 139, Lawrence North 145, Pike 174, Princeton Community 220, Yorktown 252, Norwell 276, Frankton 289, Blackford 299, Convoy Crestview 309, Mississinewa 319, Twin Lakes 375, Maconaquah 411
--Smith (F) 21st
Wapahani Invitational--Wapahani 20, Monroe Central 35, Cowan 131, Daleville 142, Shenandoah 146, Wes-Del 149, Lapel 158, Winchester Community 184
--Brooks (D) 17th
--Smith (L) 18th
--Hawkins (S) 20th
Boys Tennis
Madison County Tournament
(Fri) 3rd place: Pendleton Heights 5, Elwood 0
--1S Bowers (PH) def Robison (E) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Hammons (PH) def Haas (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Nielsen (PH) def Beaman (E) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Jones/Webster (PH) def Pete/Ruder (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Mills/Stoker (PH) def Brandon/Hinchman (E) 6-0, 6-2
--Championship: Lapel 3, Madison-Grant 2
----1S Evans (MG) def Erwin (L) 6-1, 6-1
----2S Gilman (MG) def I.Bair (L) 6-4, 6-3
----3S Renihan (L) def Manwell (MG) 6-1, 6-1
----1D Thalls/Bailey (L) def Wilson/Richards (MG) 6-2, 6-0
----2D L.Bair/Gooding (L) def Fox/Hull (MG) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Muncie Invitational
--Elwood 3, Blackford 2
--Jay County 5, Elwood 0
MEC Championship--Shenandoah 27, Eastern Hancock 21, Blue River Valley 7, Randolph Southern 5
--Shenandoah Individual Champions: 2S Waggener, 3S Conner, 2D Jennings/Mathes
Football
Heritage Christian 41, Shenandoah 21
--Goff (S) 20 rush, 106 yards, 2 TD
Girls Cross Country
Oak Hill Invitational--Oak Hill 42, Faith Christian 72, Fairfield 83, Carroll (Flora) 104, Bluffton 127, Southern Wells 134, Madison-Grant 168
--Ewer (MG) 27th
--Fox (Elwood) 52nd
Sheridan Invitational--Alexandria 44, Westfield 50, Indy Genesis 57, Wisdom Builders 74
--Stinson (A) 5th
Taylor University Invitational--Northview 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 46, Pike 106, Princeton Community 112, Lawrence North 120, Yorktown 181, Maconaquah 192, Norwell 221, Western 247, Eastbrook 279, Twin Lakes 312, Heritage Christian 323, Convoy Crestview 327, Frankton 391, Blackford 440, Marion 460
--Cole (F) 54th
Wapahani Invitational--Monroe Central 26, Wapahani 46, Wes-Del 74, Shenandoah 76
--Covert (Daleville) 6th
--Combs (Lapel) 10th
--Edwards (S) 14th
Girls Golf
MEC Championship--Daleville 398, Shenandoah 406 (remaining team scores not available)
--Craig (S) 86 medalist
--Allen (D) 93
Central Indiana Championship (At Meadowbrook)--Madison-Grant 367, Oak Hill 372, Mississinewa 394, Frankton 403, Eastbrook 406, Alexandria 412, Elwood 439
--Ab.Hostetler (MG) 87
--Dillmon (F) 93
--Rhoades (A) 96
--Tincher (E) 97
Girls Soccer
Harrison 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--Prickett (PH) goal
Volleyball
Huntington North Invitational
--Heritage 2, Alexandria 0 (25-17, 25-18)
--Pendleton Heights 2, Alexandria 1 (17-25, 25-13, 15-5)
--Alexandria 2, Northridge 0 (25-23, 25-15)
--Alexandria 2, Maconaquah 0 (25-14, 25-12)
--Heritage 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-10, 27-25)
Cowan Invitational
--Cowan 3, Frankton 1 (14-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20)
--Frankton 3, Southwood 0
Marion Invitational
--Marion 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-8, 25-13)
--Eastbrook 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-17, 25-19)
--Ft. Wayne South 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 25-17)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.