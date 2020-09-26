Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country
New Haven Invitational--Wapahani 47, Monroe Central 59, Northeastern 157, Frankton 187, Churubusco 212, Bremen 215, Elkhart Christian Academy 220, Southwood 281, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 306, South Adams 308, Woodlan 338, Lakewood Park Christian 341, Bluffton 345, Prairie Heights 382, Blackhawk Christian 386, Southern Wells 389, Elwood 398, Daleville 406, Fairfield 428, Adams Central 453, Fremont 476, Blackford 482, Whitko 600
--Smith (Frankton) 6th
--Reese (Elwood) 12th
--Weston (Daleville) 49th
PAAC Championship (At Carmel)--Park Tudor 30, Muncie Burris 42, Greenwood Christian 48
--Price (Liberty Christian) 2nd
--Settlemeyer (Anderson Prep) 18th
Boys Soccer
Muncie Central 2, Anderson 0
Logansport 8, Anderson 0
Girls Cross Country
New Haven Invitational--Fairfield 94, South Adams 108, Eastbrook 123, Monroe Central 164, Adams Central 181, Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 201, Fremont 209, Bluffton 214, Prairie Heights 243, Wapahani 263, Wes-Del 264, Frankton 274, Bremen 287, Central Noble 304, Southern Wells 334, Whitko 379, Blackford 414
--Covert (Daleville) 38th
--Cole (Frankton) 40th
--Foor (Elwood) 111th
PAAC Championship (At Carmel)--Park Tudor 15, Muncie Burris 44
--Etchison (Liberty Christian) 7th
Girls Golf Regional
At Lapel (Edgewood Golf Club)--Noblesville 314, Hamilton Southeastern 324, Greenfield-Central 345, Richmond 351, Heritage Christian 353, Lapel 356, Batesville 363, Franklin County 366, Mt. Vernon 375, Muncie Central 380, Cathedral 382, Yorktown 383, North Central 385, Delta 391, Hagerstown 405, Greensburg 409, New Palestine 410, East Central 457
--Beeson (Lapel) 73 (Medalist, advances to state)
--Wiggins (Pendleton Heights) 89
--Allen (Daleville) 93
At East Noble (Noble Hawk Golf Club)--Homestead 275, Northwood 334, Concord 345, Penn 347, Mishawaka Marion 360, Carroll 361, South Bend St. Joseph 362, Columbia City 364, Oak Hill 375, Bishop Dwenger 382, Heritage 384, Fremont 385, Madison-Grant 391, Warsaw 396, Bellmont 401, Snider 404, Northfield 405, Tippecanoe Valley 408
--Ab. Hostetler (Madison-Grant) 94
Volleyball
PAAC Tournament
--Park Tudor 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-3, 25-11)
Cougar Challenge (At Greenfield-Central)
--Greenfield-Central 2, Anderson 0 (25-7, 25-10)
--Anderson 2, Whiteland 0 (29-27, 25-23)
--Warren Central 2, Anderson 0
Eastern Hancock Invitational
--Frankton 2, Purdue Poly 0
--Southwood 2, Daleville 1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-8)
--Northeastern 2, Daleville 1 (11-25, 25-13, 17-15)
--Frankton 2, Centerville 0 (25-23, 25-23)
--Frankton 2, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-23, 25-17)
--Indian Creek 2, Daleville 0 (25-17, 25-23)
--Daleville 2, Purdue Poly 0 (25-11, 25-18)
--Frankton 2, Southwood 0 (25-22, 25-23)
