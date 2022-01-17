Monday's Results

Wrestling

Pendleton Heights 66, Indianapolis Brebeuf 11

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Anderson 79, Marion 50

--Carson (A) 29 points

Boys Swimming

Pendleton Heights 114, New Castle 52

Anderson 133, Elwood 24

Girls Basketball

Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math & Science 36

Pendleton Heights 73, Lapel 49

--K.Warfel (PH) 21 points, 5 assists

--Allman (L) 14 points, 3 blocks

Frankton 57, Yorktown 31

--Utterback (F) 13 points, 7 steals

Alexandria 58, Tri-Central 40

--Hosier (A) 21 points

Madison-Grant 55, Daleville 17

--Moore (MG) 19 points

Muncie Central 58, Anderson 44

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 128, New Castle 57

Anderson 128, Elwood 45

Wrestling

Kokomo 50, Madison-Grant 15

