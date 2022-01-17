Monday's Results
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights 66, Indianapolis Brebeuf 11
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Anderson 79, Marion 50
--Carson (A) 29 points
Boys Swimming
Pendleton Heights 114, New Castle 52
Anderson 133, Elwood 24
Girls Basketball
Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math & Science 36
Pendleton Heights 73, Lapel 49
--K.Warfel (PH) 21 points, 5 assists
--Allman (L) 14 points, 3 blocks
Frankton 57, Yorktown 31
--Utterback (F) 13 points, 7 steals
Alexandria 58, Tri-Central 40
--Hosier (A) 21 points
Madison-Grant 55, Daleville 17
--Moore (MG) 19 points
Muncie Central 58, Anderson 44
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 128, New Castle 57
Anderson 128, Elwood 45
Wrestling
Kokomo 50, Madison-Grant 15
