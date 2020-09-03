Boys Cross Country
Landes Invitational (At Arcadia)--Muncie Burris 39, Hamilton Heights 42, Daleville 91, Elwood 111, Sheridan 131, Shenandoah 142, Lapel 162, Western Boone 174
--Reese (E) 1st
--Weston (D) 5th
--Smith (L) 12th
--Coccia (S) 19th
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 5, Anderson 0
--Bubalo (PH) goal, assist
Muncie Burris 8, Anderson Prep 0
Boys Tennis
Shenandoah 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Holdren (S) def Stinefield (A) 6-3, 6-3
--2S Waggener (S) def Bates (A) 6-4, 6-1
--3S Conner (S) def Clark (A) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Lipps/Matthews (A) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Jennings/Mathes (S) def Ward/DeVault (A) 6-3, 6-2
Frankton 4, Anderson 1
Rushville 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--1S Carroll (R) def Bowers (PH) 6-4, 6-1
--2S Hershberger (R) def Hammons (PH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Smith (R) def Mills (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Jones/Stoker (PH) def Jackman/Smith (R) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Webster/Nielsen (PH) def Wainwright/Hunter (R) 6-3, 6-1
Girls Cross Country
Landes Invitational (At Arcadia)--Hamilton Heights 30, Western Boone 30, Shenandoah 89, Lapel 96
--Covert (Daleville) 5th
--Combs (L) 7th
--Foor (Elwood) 12th
--Edwards (S) 17th
Girls Golf
Eastbrook 209, Elwood 248, Marion 252
--Tincher (E) 56
Volleyball
(Wed) Tipton 3, Lapel 0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-17)
Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-23)
Madison-Grant 3, Anderson 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-17)
Liberty Christian 3, Marion Lakeview 0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-11)
Frankton 3, Daleville 2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 15-4)
